During the next plenary week, November 9–13, the Verkhovna Rada may consider the dismissal of Andriy Pyshny, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine. However, no official request for his resignation has yet been submitted to parliament, and according to People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the head of the regulator himself has refused to submit a resignation letter.

According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the Verkhovna Rada’s agenda for the upcoming plenary week includes consideration of a resolution on the dismissal of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy.

However, as the MP emphasized, the resignation request has not yet been registered, and there is no corresponding resolution on the parliament’s website. The National Bank itself has also not commented on the possible consideration of the issue of its head’s dismissal.

Zheleznyak asserts that none of his sources confirm that Pyshnyy has written a resignation letter. Furthermore, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, the NBU head, according to the lawmaker, refused to submit such a letter.

The lawmaker also noted that the president can independently initiate the dismissal procedure. Meanwhile, the Verkhovna Rada’s temporary investigative commission has already forwarded the collected materials to law enforcement agencies and the Office of the President.

Zheleznyak drew particular attention to the placement of the item regarding Pyshny’s resignation on the agenda. Typically, personnel decisions are considered at the beginning of a plenary session, but this time the relevant item is listed last on the agenda for Thursday, November 12.

“This item is number 25 on the agenda for Thursday, November 12. It’s the last one on the last page. This demonstrates the uncertainty surrounding the issue at the moment,” noted Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

According to Article 18 of the Law of Ukraine “On the National Bank of Ukraine,” the head of the NBU is dismissed by the Verkhovna Rada upon the recommendation of the President of Ukraine.

Among the likely candidates for the position of National Bank head is First Deputy Governor Serhiy Nikolaychuk. He is considered the most likely contender to replace Pyshny.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and NBU Council member Vasyl Horbal are also mentioned among the possible candidates.

At the same time, according to the publication, Marchenko has reportedly declined to head the National Bank.

On October 20, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office conducted searches at the residence of National Bank Chairman Andriy Pyshnyy.

Law enforcement officials did not disclose any details of the investigative actions. The NABU reported only that no arrests were made and no charges were filed against anyone.

Pyshnyy himself stated that the searches were not related to either the activities of the National Bank or his personal work.

At the same time, Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the investigative actions are linked to the “Karpatnaftohim” plant and the nationalized “SENS Bank.”

Danylo Getmantsev, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy, reacted to the situation. He stated that he expects Pyshnyy to respond publicly to the actions of the anti-corruption agencies.

“Otherwise, it will turn out that everything Getmantsev has been saying for nearly a year about the crimes committed by Pyshnyy—while demanding his resignation—has, as always, turned out to be true. And, of course, I consider the issue of the corrupt official’s resignation closed. You have to be quite the character to disgrace what is perhaps the only solid financial institution and disgrace yourself in the process,” Getmantsev said.

Earlier, the MP had already demanded Pyshny’s resignation following an investigation by NABU and the SAP into the state-owned “SENS Bank.”

On August 19, amid the NABU and SAP investigations, the government decided to suspend Mykola Hladyshenko, chairman of the supervisory board of “SENS Bank,” from his duties for six months. A motion was also filed to suspend Oleksiy Stupak, the bank’s CEO.

Subsequently, the National Bank’s Committee on Banking Supervision and Regulation determined that Mykola Hladyshenko did not meet the legal requirements for independence. The NBU also opened administrative proceedings to assess the collective unsuitability of the bank’s supervisory board.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported on a new special operation called “Forrest Gump,” aimed at exposing high-level corruption.

According to the investigation, the suspects in the case established control over the state-owned “Sens Bank” in order to use it for their own interests. In particular, the investigation focused on the possible transfer of funds of dubious origin to post bail for one of the suspects in the “Midas” operation, also known as the Timur Mindich case.

Law enforcement officials did not officially name the individual for whom the bail was to be posted. However, the circumstances outlined in the investigation materials pointed to former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Galushchenko.

In February, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Halushchenko in custody with the option of posting bail in the amount of 200 million hryvnias.

Herman Halushchenko is a suspect in the large-scale “Midas” investigation into corruption in the energy sector. According to investigators, businessman Timur Mindich exerted influence over Halushchenko, and the former minister himself was involved in money laundering.

According to law enforcement officials, the criminal group may have included:

Iryna Mudra —Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine;

Oleksiy Stupak — Chairman of the Board of “SENS Bank”;

Mykola Hladyshenko — Chairman of the Supervisory Board of “SENS Bank”;

Maksym Mykytas — former member of parliament.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Iryna Mudra from her position as Deputy Head of the Office of the President. The corresponding decree is dated August 19.

On August 25, the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the prosecution’s motion and imposed a pretrial detention order on Mudra, with the option of posting bail in the amount of 20 million hryvnias. On October 8, the full amount of bail was posted for the former official, after which she was released from pretrial detention.

On September 2, the High Anti-Corruption Court also partially granted the prosecution’s motion regarding Oleksiy Stupak, chairman of the board of “SENS Bank.” He was ordered to post bail in the amount of 15 million hryvnias.

A member of parliament wrote about this.

Amid high-profile scandals, Andriy Pyshnyy, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine, lost the support of the Office of the President, which has already decided to remove him from office.

UA.News recalls the trail of political and corruption scandals that has followed Andriy Pyshnyy: from “Mindichgate” to unfounded multimillion-hryvnia fines imposed on leading non-banking companies.

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