The Rada passed a series of laws to fulfill its obligations to international partners

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a series of bills necessary to fulfill Ukraine’s international obligations under the Ukraine Facility program, agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and other international support mechanisms.

According to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, lawmakers generally supported the bills, which provide for simplifying the administration of value-added tax (VAT), improving banking procedures, and introducing a simplified bankruptcy mechanism for small and micro businesses.

The Rada also approved in the first reading two bills from the SEPA package, which are necessary for Ukraine’s accession to the Single Euro Payments Area. This will make international money transfers faster and cheaper for citizens and businesses in the future.

“These decisions pave the way for receiving the next tranche of international financial assistance. I am grateful to the members of parliament for supporting these initiatives,” Koretskyi said.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi.

Koretsky commented on the issue of lowering the age of mobilization.

The government is seeking solutions to ensure the stable operation of factories during power shortages.

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