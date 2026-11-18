The Council of Veterans of Ukraine’s War for Independence has criticized certain remarks made by Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim in a recent interview with Ukrainian media. The Council called these statements unacceptable and called on the official to publicly apologize to the veterans and explain his position.

“Veterans—both men and women—are not a threat to society. And they should not have to justify defending Ukraine… The Ministry must protect the rights and interests of veterans and help them return to civilian life. Therefore, the words of its head matter not only to the veterans themselves but also to how society perceives them,” reads the Rada’s statement regarding the minister’s remarks.

In particular, the Council noted that Vitaliy Kim’s statements about an inevitable rise in crime and social tension following the military’s return to civilian life create a false impression of veterans—both men and women—as a potential threat, and that their legitimate demands on the state are excessive.

“We understand that returning from war can be difficult. People need medical treatment, rehabilitation, psychological support, jobs, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives. The state’s responsibility is to provide this support, not to fuel fear and prejudice. Veterans do not have to earn respect a second time or live up to anyone’s idea of an ideal citizen. They have the right to demand that the state fulfill its obligations,” the statement reads.

The Rada also responded to the minister’s claim that he does not believe in psychological trauma.

“The psychological consequences of war are a reality faced by service members, veterans, and their families. For many people, seeking help is already a difficult decision. Such statements can devalue their experiences and undermine trust in psychological support. We expect something entirely different from the head of the relevant ministry: an understanding of veterans’ problems and support for those who need help,” the Veterans’ Council emphasized.

In this regard, the Veterans Council calls on Vitaliy Kim to: publicly apologize to veterans for his remarks regarding psychological trauma; correct inaccurate information about the procedure for obtaining UBD status; to clarify his position regarding a possible rise in crime and veterans’ “unrealistic expectations”; to ensure that the ministry’s public statements align with the goals of the Veterans Policy Strategy through 2030; and to strengthen cooperation with communities and veterans’ organizations.

“We are ready for open dialogue and collaboration. But we expect the ministry to show respect for veterans, take responsibility for its public statements, and take concrete action. Veterans defended the state. Now the state must fulfill its obligations to them,” the statement reads.

A few days ago, Vitaliy Kim gave an interview to “RBC-Ukraine,” which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. In particular, the minister’s statements that there would be a risk of rising crime after the military returned from the front drew the most attention.

“This will definitely happen. It has been the case after every war. People return with certain skills, a diminished sense of risk, and a heightened sense of justice. This applies not only to crime but also to social tensions, revolutions, and other processes,” he said.

Kim also noted that, in his opinion, the government is currently not doing enough to develop an information policy and prepare society for the return of veterans.

The minister’s remarks sparked a new wave of discussions about the need for his resignation, as well as calls for the Ministry of Veterans Affairs to be headed by a veteran. These issues were previously raised in July of this year, immediately after his appointment.

In light of this, the “European Solidarity” faction in the Verkhovna Rada is registering a resolution calling for Kim’s resignation from the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the proposal of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, specifically appointing Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

During protests calling for Mykhailo Fedorov’s return to the Ministry of Defense, which took place in July and August, the slogan “A veteran, not Kim” was periodically chanted, referring to the replacement of Vitaliy Kim as Minister of Veterans Affairs. Posts from users who would prefer to see a veteran in this position were also common on social media.

In late July, in response to the criticism, Kim stated that he was “giving himself a year” to implement his plans and deliver the results that veterans need.

In October, at a press conference marking the 100th day of the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs’ new leadership, Kim stated that as Minister of Veterans’ Affairs, he listens to objective criticism and responded to accusations that, although he is not a veteran, but heads the relevant ministry. In particular, he noted that “I am confident in myself, and the southern community supports me.”

Vitaliy Kim responded to criticism from the military following the interview and explained his position.

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