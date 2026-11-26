The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the parliaments of the countries participating in the International Crimea Platform, calling on them not to recognize the consequences of Russian aggression, to increase pressure on Moscow, and to support the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Parliament adopted Resolution No. 16238 on November 26. The document was supported by 255 members of parliament.

In its appeal to partner states, the Ukrainian parliament calls for upholding the international legal status of Crimea and Sevastopol as integral parts of Ukraine. In particular, it calls for preventing the legitimization of the Russian occupation, even within the framework of potential peace negotiations.

The resolution’s explanatory memorandum notes that the seizure of Crimea marked the beginning of Russian aggression, and that Russia’s continued military control over the peninsula poses a threat to Ukraine and to the security of the Black Sea region. Parliament also emphasizes that concessions regarding Crimea could encourage further aggression and set a dangerous international precedent.

Sanctions Against Russia and Support for the Special Tribunal

The Rada called on international partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia and maintain them until specific requirements are met, regardless of a possible cessation of hostilities.

Separately, the document mentions support for the International Criminal Court and the Trust Fund for Victims, as well as Ukraine’s accession to the Expanded Partial Agreement on the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Investigation of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

This committee will be responsible for the tribunal’s budget, the selection of judges and the prosecutor, as well as the administrative support for its operations.

In addition, lawmakers called for expanding international cooperation in the field of criminal justice and utilizing mechanisms to compensate for damages caused by Russian aggression since February 20, 2014.

Protection of Political Prisoners and the Crimean Tatar People

Another section of the appeal is devoted to the protection of residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea, particularly political prisoners. The Rada calls on its partners to facilitate the provision of legal assistance to those unlawfully imprisoned, to support independent lawyers and human rights organizations, and to protect the civilian population of the peninsula.

It specifically emphasizes the need to support the Crimean Tatar people and their representative body—the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People.

The document also provides for the development of joint projects aimed at the restoration and reintegration of Crimea following de-occupation, the protection of the rights of the indigenous people, and countering Russian disinformation.

The adoption of the resolution is intended to strengthen the parliamentary focus of the International Crimean Platform’s work and facilitate the coordination of partners’ efforts to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Residents of Crimea were urged to stock up on food due to delivery problems in Ukraine’s occupied territories.

As a reminder, following the attacks on the Crimean Bridge in Sevastopol, there was a rush at gas stations. Due to increased demand, restrictions on gasoline sales have already been imposed there.

Restrictions on electricity supply have been imposed in occupied Crimea: dozens of settlements are without power.

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