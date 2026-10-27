2026 National Unity Radio Dictation: When It Will Take Place and Where to Listen to the Broadcast

The All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation for National Unity in 2026 will take place on Tuesday, October 27, on Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day. During the event, funds will also be raised for the “Dronopad” project of the “Come Back Alive” Charitable Foundation.

This year’s text was written by author and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Artur Dron.

The dictation text will be read by two hosts: Artur Proydakov, a teacher of Ukrainian language and literature, and Dasha Astafieva, a singer, social activist, and volunteer.

Their names were announced live on Ukrainian Radio by Radio Dictation coordinator Yulia Sheludko.

As is tradition, the Radio Dictation will be broadcast live on the Public Broadcasting platforms. Ukrainians around the world will be able to participate.

You can listen to or watch the broadcast:

on Ukrainian Radio and Radio Culture;

on Ukrainian Radio’s YouTube channel;

on the Suspilne Culture TV channel, website, and YouTube channel;

on the suspilne.radio and “Diya” apps.

The 2025 All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation for National Unity took place on October 27 at 11:00 a.m. The text, titled “We Must Live!” was written by author Yevheniia Kuznetsova and read by actress Nataliia Sumska.

After the broadcast, the text sparked lively discussion on social media. Some participants expressed disappointment with the reading of the dictation.

Khrystyna Hoyanyuk, winner of the 2024 Radio Dictation, also criticized the text and its reading. She called the text “silly” and stated that it was “read poorly.”

Yevheniia Kuznetsova responded to the criticism by saying, “This is a dictation of national unity. You were warned!” For her part, Natalia Sumska called last year’s Radio Dictation “a lesson in shorthand.”

The winners of the 2025 Radio Dictation were announced on November 27.

The correct text of the dictation is available here.

Earlier, Suspilne announced the title of this year’s National Unity Radio Dictation: “The Letter That Never Ends.” The text for the dictation was written by writer and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Artur Dron.

2026 National Unity Radio Dictation: Author and Readers Announced.

The All-Ukrainian National Unity Radio Dictation 2026 will take place on October 27, on Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day.

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