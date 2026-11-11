Religious Holiday on November 12, 2026: Traditions, Superstitions, and Prayers

On November 12, 2026, Orthodox Christians in Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, commemorate the Holy Martyr Josaphat, Archbishop of Polotsk. He dedicated his life to serving the Church and died in his quest for its unity.

Religious Holidays and Their History

Memorial Day of the Holy Martyr Josaphat, Archbishop of Polotsk

On November 12, the Eastern Catholic Churches (in particular, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church) commemorate the Holy Martyr Josaphat Kuntsevych (c. 1580–1623). Josaphat was born in Volodymyr-Volynskyi and entered the Basilian monastery in Vilnius, where he became renowned as a great ascetic, preacher, and reformer of monastic life.

In 1617, he became Archbishop of Polotsk. Saint Josaphat was a zealous supporter of the Union of Brest (the union of the Kyiv Metropolis with the Catholic Church). His activities provoked strong opposition, and on November 12, 1623, he was murdered by opponents of the Union in Vitebsk. His martyrdom led to the strengthening of the Uniate Church’s position, and he was canonized in 1867.

Prayers of the Day

O Holy Martyr Josaphat! You who, with your blood, bore witness to your fidelity to the One Church and did not fear suffering for the sake of unity, we pray to you: strengthen our faith, grant us the courage to resist falsehood and division. Help us to preserve peace in our hearts and unity in our community, so that we too may be made worthy of the Kingdom of Heaven.

Amen.

Folk Beliefs and Superstitions

Our ancestors considered November 12, often called “Pre-Winter,” a turning point for the weather.

If there was thick fog in the morning, it was considered a sign of a rapid warming.

If frost struck on Josaphat’s Day, winter would be unstable, with frequent thaws.

A strong wind foretells a windy and harsh winter.

The arrival of blue tits at a home was a sure sign of imminent frosts.

This day was traditionally considered auspicious for good deeds and almsgiving, following the example of St. John the Merciful.

What Not to Do

Buy new shoes—it was believed that this could lead to family quarrels.

Set out on a long journey without urgent need.

Starting important tasks or making hasty decisions.

Argue, use foul language, or insult loved ones.

Gossip, be envious, or wish harm upon others.

Refusing to help those in need.

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