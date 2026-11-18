On November 19, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, commemorates the prophet Obadiah—one of the minor Old Testament prophets, whose book is the shortest in the Bible. Also on this day, the martyr Barlaam is commemorated, who remained faithful to Christ during the Roman persecutions and gave his life for his faith.

Religious Holidays and Their History

Memorial Day of the Holy Prophet Obadiah

The prophet Obadiah lived around the 9th century B.C. and is the author of the shortest book in the Old Testament—only 21 verses. Despite its brevity, his prophecy carries a clear message: God does not leave pride and violence unpunished, and the nations that mocked the oppressed will suffer just retribution. According to church tradition, Obadiah lived at the court of King Ahab and secretly protected persecuted prophets, hiding them in caves and providing them with food from his own supplies. A humble and unassuming service—but in the eyes of the Church, no less important than spectacular feats.

Along with the prophet, on November 19 the Church honors the martyr Barlaam—a Christian executed during the Roman persecutions for refusing to renounce his faith. According to tradition, his torturers forced him to hold red-hot coals in his open palm over the sacrificial fire, hoping that he would drop them—and thereby offer a sacrifice to the idols. Barlaam did not open his hands and died without ever betraying Christ. This example of the spirit’s resilience in the face of physical pain inspired the Church Fathers: St. Basil the Great dedicated a separate sermon to him.

Among the people, November 19 is known as Avdiy’s Day—or “Avdiy the Caretaker.” It was believed that this was the ideal time to attend to household and family matters: to check supplies, repair what needed fixing, and ensure warmth and order in the home before the harsh winter frosts.

Prayers for the Day

People turn to the prophet Obadiah and the martyr Barlaam with requests for peace in the family, courage, and protection from adversity. At home, you can address them with your own sincere words:

O Holy Prophet of God, Obadiah! You who courageously preserved your faith in times of tribulation and became a defender of the persecuted prophets, we pray to you: intercede with the Almighty on behalf of us sinners, that we may be strengthened in faith and aided in times of trial. Protect our homes from all evil, grant peace and harmony to our families, and teach us to do good and to be merciful. May the Lord, through your prayers, enlighten our minds and guide us on the path to salvation.

Amen.



Folk Beliefs and Superstitions

Avdiy’s Day was traditionally considered a time for quiet and useful tasks: not for grand undertakings, but for carefully tending to what already exists. Farmers checked their winter supplies and the condition of the barn, while housewives tidied up the home. It was believed that a person who spent this day in work and peace would enjoy prosperity and good health throughout the winter.

If the wind blew strongly on this day, it foretold a long and severe winter.

If it snowed, there would be a bountiful harvest the following summer.

On Avdiy Radetel’s Day, one was not allowed to leave the house or yard untidy, as the prophet was revered as the protector of the home.

If the sun rises bright red, expect snowfall.

A clear and calm sky during the day means frosts will strike quickly and last a long time.

If it’s cloudy and windy, winter will be unpredictable, with frequent thaws.

If there is frost on the branches in the morning, winter will last a long time, and spring will be late.

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