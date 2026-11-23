On November 24, 2026, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, commemorates Saint Catherine of Alexandria, the Great Martyr. This day is dedicated to one of the most famous early Christian martyrs, who is considered the patron saint of knowledge and brides.

Religious Holidays and Their History

Memorial Day of Saint Catherine the Great Martyr of Alexandria

On November 24, the Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Catherine, who lived in Alexandria in the early 4th century. She came from a noble family and was distinguished not only by her beauty but also by a level of education rare for her time, having thoroughly studied the works of ancient philosophers, physicians, and writers.

After converting to Christianity, Catherine publicly denounced pagan customs and spoke out against the persecution of Christians. Emperor Maximinus gathered 50 of the wisest philosophers to persuade Catherine to renounce Christ, but she defeated them in debate, as a result of which the philosophers themselves came to believe and were executed. For refusing to betray her beliefs, Catherine was subjected to brutal torture and died a martyr’s death.

Saint Catherine is considered the patron saint of students, scholars, and a helper to brides.

Prayers of the Day

O Holy Great Martyr Catherine, chosen pure vessel of the Spirit, pillar of Orthodoxy, our hope and intercessor! We turn to you and humbly ask: intercede with God for us, that He may grant us mercy, wisdom, and the strength to resist the temptations of the world. Just as you triumphed over ignorance and heresy, so may we, through your prayers, be protected from enemies both visible and invisible. Preserve us from misfortune, grant us an understanding of the truth, and strengthen us in our love for the Lord.

Amen.



Folk Beliefs and Omens

Our ancestors believed that the omens of this day could predict what the weather would be like in the future:

If snow falls on dry ground on St. Catherine’s Day, it portends a poor harvest.

A thaw on St. Catherine’s Day means severe frosts will not come until Epiphany.

If it’s clear and cold on this day, winter will be harsh and snowy.

It was believed that from this day on, the roads would be firm enough for sledding.

What Not to Do

Argue, swear, insult loved ones, or settle scores.

Gossip, be envious, or spread false rumors.

Refuse to help those in need.

Performing heavy physical labor without urgent need.

Hosting loud feasts, parties, and abusing alcohol.

Sweeping and doing a thorough cleaning—according to superstition, along with the trash, you can “sweep” happiness and prosperity out of the house.

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