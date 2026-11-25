On November 26, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, commemorates the Venerable Alipius the Stylite. He was one of the most famous early Christian ascetics and spent 53 years in unceasing prayer under the open sky, standing on a stone pillar. The saint did not leave his post even when, due to physical weakness, he could no longer stand.

Religious Holidays and Their History

Memorial Day of the Venerable Alipius the Stylite

Alipius was born around 522 in Adrianople to a devout family. Having lost his father at an early age, he was raised by the church, where the local bishop, Theodore, took him under his wing. There, the young man received a spiritual education and later became a deacon. However, church ministry in the city did not satisfy his longing for solitude and prayer.

Alipius settled in a neglected pagan cemetery outside the city. There he built a small church in honor of the Great Martyr Euphemia—and climbed onto a stone pillar. What was meant to be a temporary ascetic experience turned into 53 years of unceasing devotion. Heat and cold, rain and wind—the saint remained on the pillar in all kinds of weather, praying for everyone who came to him. Pilgrims from all corners of the land brought him food and water, shared their troubles with him, and he healed the sick and instructed them in prayer.

Toward the end of his long life, when Alipius’s legs failed him and he could no longer stand, the saint continued his devotion while lying on his side—and thus spent the last fourteen years until his death in 640 at the age of 118. While he was still alive, a men’s and a women’s monastery were built around his pillar. People turn to Alipius with prayers for healing of leg and joint ailments—for he knew what it meant to endure and never give up.

Prayers of the Day

People turn to the Venerable Alipius the Stylite with requests for spiritual strength, patience in trials, and healing from ailments of the legs and joints:

O Venerable Father Alipius, lamp of faith and unyielding pillar! We run to you in faith and pray to you: implore Christ our God for the forgiveness of our sins and help us overcome the temptations of the world. Just as you endured heat and cold on the pillar, so grant us patience in our sorrows. Heal our spiritual and physical ailments and teach us the true path to salvation. Pray to God for us, that we may live in peace and piety.

Amen.



Folk Beliefs and Superstitions

In folk tradition, November 26 was considered the day for settling debts and preparing the home for winter. It was customary to return everything borrowed, check supplies, and prepare warm clothes for all family members. It was believed that a person who entered winter debt-free and well-insulated would enjoy prosperity until spring.

Superstitions on November 26 predicted what the rest of the winter and the following summer would be like: