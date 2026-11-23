Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona spoke about the changes in her body and how she feels after gastric bypass surgery. The artist is already noticing the first physical results, but what surprised her most was a constant feeling of cold.

She posted a new video in which she shared her observations following the surgery. According to her, she’s already experiencing some of the changes she’d been warned about, while others haven’t manifested yet.

“I’m continuing to share my observations with you following the bypass surgery. I’m already feeling some of the changes, but others—the ones I was warned about—haven’t appeared yet. What surprised me the most is that I’m constantly cold now,” the rapper said.

Alyona Alyona also noted that she is gradually beginning to notice changes in her own body. However, the artist has not yet specified exactly what physical changes she is referring to.

“And I’m also starting to notice, little by little, how my body is changing,” the singer added.

At the end of her post, the singer addressed her followers who had also undergone similar surgery and invited them to share their own experiences in the comments.

This was reported with a link to the singer’s Instagram.

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Rapper Alyona Alyona admitted that she had bariatric surgery.

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