In November 2026, we find ourselves at the very heart of an important astrological turning point in the fall—the third and final period of Mercury’s retrograde motion this year is underway. The first half of the month calls for special attention to detail, as the planet of communication and technology is moving backward, and it won’t be until late November that we return to our usual pace and forward motion.

Key Dates for Mercury Retrograde in 2026

* The first period already took place this spring, from February 25–26 through March 20 in the sign of Pisces

.* The second period concluded in its entirety this summer: the retrograde lasted from June 29 to July 23 in the sign of Cancer, and the exit from the shadow phase was finally completed on August 7–8

.* The third period began on October 24 and will last until November 13 in the sign of Scorpio, after which the planet will emerge from the shadow phase by the end of the month.

The Main Phase of Retrograde Motion and What to Expect in November

The first two decades of November 2026—specifically, the period from November 1 to 13—will be directly influenced by Mercury retrograde in the sign of Scorpio. During this time, processes related to communication, paperwork, purchasing equipment, and travel may be delayed or require additional checks and corrections of past mistakes. This is a period of heightened scrutiny in the areas of finances, shared resources, signing agreements, and conducting important negotiations.

Starting on November 14, Mercury turns direct, but the shadow phase will persist until the end of the month. Clarity in matters will gradually return, delays will disappear, and the last ten days of November will be the best time to implement updated plans and sign proven agreements.

The Impact of Mercury Retrograde on Communication, Technology, and Personal Decisions

There is a likelihood of misunderstandings in the flow of information, possible delays in finalizing documents, the cancellation or rescheduling of important meetings, and a return to old, unpleasant conversations.

There may be malfunctions in technology, electronics, and communication devices, so it is not recommended to purchase new, expensive gadgets or cars during the first half of November.

There is a risk of delays in transportation, changes to train schedules, and the need for more thorough verification of any logistics routes and reservations.

November 2026 is a month for deep analysis, taking stock, and reviewing what has been accomplished. While the first weeks of November should be devoted to prudence, avoiding hasty deals, and carefully adjusting current projects, by the end of the month you can confidently return to active external activities and new endeavors.

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