Ukrainian film, television, and theater director Oleksandr Zherebko described his forcible detention by representatives of the TCC in Kyiv, after which, he said, he suffered a re-fracture of his arm. He claims that he spent nearly two days at the Holosiivskyi TCC without proper medical care, and later underwent surgery and spent 87,600 hryvnias on metal implants to stabilize the bone.

As Zherebko told “Spetskor,” the incident occurred on October 25, 2026. He was riding trolleybus No. 40 to a theater rehearsal when, near Protasov Yar, the vehicle was stopped by a Military Registration and Enlistment Office patrol.

The director claims that he got off the trolleybus and, at the request of the military registration and enlistment office representatives, began showing his documents. He wanted to explain that he had a serious arm injury sustained a year earlier after falling from a five-meter ladder on a film set. At that time, doctors had inserted a titanium plate with ten screws into his humerus.

According to Zherebko, he did not have time to explain the situation: they twisted his arm and forcibly put him into a minibus. During the detention, the director claims, he heard a crunching sound and felt intense pain.

After that, the man was taken to the Holosiivskyi District TCC and SP. There, he says, he spent nearly two days in a room he describes as a “cage.” During that time, he allegedly repeatedly asked to call an ambulance, to be seen by a surgeon, or to have an X-ray taken, but instead he was required to undergo a military medical examination.

Zherebko says that his arm swelled up and turned blue, and the pain intensified to the point that he needed help moving around and even eating. Eventually, he agreed to sign the documents to undergo the medical examination.

During the medical examination, one of the staff members noticed the condition of his arm and insisted that he first needed to see a surgeon and have an X-ray. As a result, Zherebko was given documents for further examination. At the same time, he claims that before leaving, he was forced to write a statement declaring he had no claims against the TCC and was handed a summons for October 30.

After leaving the TCC, the director went to the emergency room and later to the doctor who had operated on him following his previous fracture. According to Zherebko, the doctor scheduled a second surgical procedure to insert two titanium plates and an additional fixator near the joint.

The cost of the metal implants, according to the director’s calculations, was 87,600 hryvnias. The surgery has already taken place, but a long rehabilitation process lies ahead for him.

Zherebko also reported that on October 30, his father came to the TCC in his place with medical documents and a statement regarding his son’s health condition. The documents were registered, but the question of whether he would undergo a further medical examination remained unresolved.

The director stated that he fears for his health and safety and asked for help. He also thanked actress Olga Sumskaya for her public support following the incident.

As noted by “Spetskor,” the Holosiivskyi Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center has not yet issued a public official statement regarding the circumstances described by the director. The publication “Fourth Studio” also reported on this case on November 14.

Since the beginning of 2026, law enforcement officials have notified 111 officials of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRSSCs) and Military Medical Commissions (MMCs) that they are under suspicion. This involves 203 criminal cases concerning corruption offenses related to mobilization.

Law enforcement officials have notified three officials from the TCCs and SS in Bukovina and Volhynia that they are under suspicion of entering false data into the “Oberig” registry regarding more than 120 fictitious mobilizations.

In the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, military personnel from the TCC and SP were notified of their status as suspects in criminal proceedings concerning the unlawful use of force against civilians during mobilization activities.

Read us on