Gennady Kadzov, a 64-year-old coach at the Vladikavkaz-based “Ars” martial arts club and former president of the North Ossetia Karate Federation, who is accused of sexual offenses against minors, left the pretrial detention center to fight in the war against Ukraine even before the investigation was completed.

According to investigators and media reports, the suspect has been charged with ten counts of lewd acts against girls aged 12 to 16, as well as one count of sexual acts with a minor under the age of 16. According to the victims’ testimony, the coach invited the girls to training sessions, remained alone with them, harassed them, and threatened to disclose information in local chat rooms if they did not remain silent. After his arrest in the spring of 2026, some of the parents of other club members spoke out in Kadzov’s defense, while the victims underwent polygraph tests, the results of which, according to experts, corroborated their statements.

Reports that Kadzov might have been sent to the front lines emerged in October 2026, when the victims’ families learned he was no longer in pretrial detention, while investigators declined to comment officially. In Russia, legislation passed in 2024 allows a significant number of suspects and defendants in criminal cases to avoid detention in pretrial detention centers and subsequent punishment by signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Freedom (Not) Over the Mountains.

Former Russian national volleyball player Alexander Kimerov went missing during the war against Ukraine. He was last in contact on August 16.

Ukrainian troops eliminated Russian occupier Konstantin Zarubin on the front lines; he had previously played field hockey. He was a champion of the 9th Winter Spartakiad for Russian schoolchildren.

Read us on