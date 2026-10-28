Russian troops have learned to quickly replicate and adapt Ukrainian technological innovations, beginning to deploy similar systems just a few weeks after they appeared on the front lines. This was stated by Sitki Egel, a security analyst and associate professor at Izmir University of Economics.

According to the expert, Ukraine has become a global model and a testing ground for the latest weapons, demonstrating significantly greater flexibility than Russia. Egelı highlighted the Defense Forces’ successes in the large-scale implementation of artificial intelligence, autonomous guidance systems, and ground-based robotic systems for logistics and evacuation. At the same time, the analyst emphasized that Ukraine’s military-industrial breakthrough sets an example for other regional states in confronting adversaries with greater resources.

Source: “Ukrinform.”

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