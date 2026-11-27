On Friday, November 27, it was reported that the German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall is considering abandoning plans to build an artillery ammunition plant in Ukraine. Company management is leaning toward winding down the project, though a final decision has not yet been made. Among the reasons cited are a lack of significant progress, bureaucratic obstacles, and the development of Ukraine’s own weapons production.

This was reported by German Aid To Ukraine, citing a statement by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger. He outlined the company’s position during a presentation for investors at Capital Markets Day, which took place in Hamburg. According to the publication, the group’s management is increasingly leaning toward winding down the project. One of the reasons is the lack of noticeable progress in preparing production in Ukraine over the past year. Papperger had previously complained about bureaucratic obstacles that are hindering the implementation of the plans.

Another factor was disagreements with Ukrainian partners regarding future production. According to German Aid To Ukraine, Papperger explained that the Ukrainian side was unwilling to abandon its plans to manufacture weapons independently. At the same time, the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex has recently expanded its own production capabilities. Ukraine is already producing short- and medium-range artillery ammunition. As a result, according to the head of Rheinmetall, the Ukrainian market has become less important for the company’s business.

Papperger also cited data on the Ukrainian army’s needs. According to him, the Armed Forces use between 1 and 1.3 million artillery shells per year. More than half of this amount, the Rheinmetall CEO claims, is already being produced directly in Ukraine.

Will Rheinmetall Stop Supplying Shells to Ukraine?

A possible decision to abandon the plant construction does not mean that the German company intends to cease cooperation with Ukraine. Rheinmetall will continue to supply ammunition to the Ukrainian army as part of military aid programs from Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands. In addition, the company is exploring other avenues of cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry. Specifically, this involves the transfer of equipment and technologies that will help expand Ukraine’s domestic ammunition production.

Possible options include the supply of industrial presses and other equipment for manufacturing shells. The parties may also collaborate on the production of long-range artillery ammunition. To do this, Ukraine currently needs technologies that domestic manufacturers lack. Thus, even if Rheinmetall ultimately decides against building the plant, cooperation with Ukraine may continue in a different format. For now, however, no decision has been made regarding the project itself. This was reported by German Aid To Ukraine.

The German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine the first batch of 155-mm artillery ammunition manufactured at the company’s new “Werk Niedersachsen” plant in Unterlüs, Lower Saxony, Germany.

Read us on