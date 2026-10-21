Rescue workers extinguished a fire at a hypermarket in Uman following a Russian strike

In Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, State Emergency Service personnel fully extinguished a fire at a hypermarket that broke out as a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 21. According to emergency services, there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the incident.

The firefighting efforts were complicated by the large area affected by the fire, the high fire load, and the threat of repeated enemy strikes, which forced personnel to temporarily retreat to safe locations. Currently, the State Emergency Service’s bomb squad has completed a sweep of the surrounding area for explosive devices.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires to break out in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building in Uman was damaged.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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