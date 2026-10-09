Real estate agent Iryna Danyliuk from Ivano-Frankivsk has appealed to property owners, urging them not to refuse to rent to people with children and pets. Due to Russian shelling, they are forced to leave their homes and seek a safer place to live.

The real estate agent expressed outrage that people fleeing the war often face indifference and attempts to profit from their difficult situation instead of receiving support. Her post, calling for an end to restrictions such as “no children or pets,” sparked a discussion online.

“No children or pets. And the price is $600.” As a real estate agent, I hear this phrase almost every day. And every time, it breaks my heart. Right now, people are pouring in from Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv… They’re fleeing constant shelling, rockets flying overhead, and daily hell. They aren’t looking for luxury here—they’re looking for safety for their children and their four-legged friends,” the post reads.

The real estate agent was outraged that people fleeing the war, instead of receiving support, often face indifference and attempts to profit from their plight.

“I’m appealing to homeowners. Be human! A house or apartment can be repaired; property is just a material thing. But once humanity and conscience are lost, they can never be regained. Let’s help one another, open our doors and hearts, because we are all Ukrainians, and we can only survive together!” the real estate agent emphasized.

However, in the comments under the post, users’ opinions were divided. Some commenters criticized real estate agents for their high commissions and accused them of tax evasion.

At the same time, others supported the real estate agent’s position.

This was reported with a link to her Facebook post.

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