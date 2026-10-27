The National Security and Defense Council discussed the identification of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders with an American foundation

Ihor Klymenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and Megan Mobs, director of the R.T. Weatherman Foundation, discussed future cooperation on identifying the bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen. The foundation confirmed its readiness to assist Ukraine in this area.

“I recently met with Megan Mobs, head of the R.T. Weatherman Foundation, which carries out important humanitarian projects in Ukraine. One of the main topics of our conversation was the issue of identifying the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders,” Klymenko wrote.

According to him, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) is coordinating efforts to identify the deceased, involving government institutions and experts. During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for future cooperation with the American foundation.

“The NSDC coordinates efforts in this area, involving government institutions and experts,” Klymenko explained. He added that Megan Mobs confirmed the foundation’s readiness to join these efforts.

Cybersecurity and information security were separate topics of discussion at the meeting. As Ihor Klymenko noted, against the backdrop of escalating Russian threats, these areas require increasingly close cooperation between Ukraine and its international partners.

“We also discussed cybersecurity and information security. Against the backdrop of escalating Russian threats, these areas require ever-closer cooperation between Ukraine and its international partners. It is important to pool our experience and resources to counter challenges that extend far beyond our country’s borders,” the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

He also thanked Megan Mobs and her team for their support of Ukraine.

“Thank you to Megan Mobs and the entire team for their consistent support,” Klymenko added.

The R.T. Weatherman Foundation is an American nonprofit organization founded in 2022 by Elizabeth Weatherman and Andrew Duncan. The foundation has been operating in Ukraine since March 2022 and focuses on addressing the consequences of the war.

The organization’s activities cover three main areas:

Body —medical care and support for victims.

Mind —treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and psychological recovery.

Spirit—search and repatriation, identification of war victims, and support for the families of the deceased.

Cooperation with the National Security and Defense Council could serve as an extension of the foundation’s humanitarian work, particularly in identifying the remains of fallen Ukrainian defenders and supporting their families.

Ihor Klymenko announced this on Tuesday on his Telegram channel.

As a reminder, Ukraine and Russia carried out a prisoner exchange on a 270-for-270 basis.

On October 23, Ukraine returned seven more civilians from the occupied territories to government-controlled areas. Among them were a 90-year-old woman with limited mobility, a 50-year-old Ukrainian woman with serious health conditions, as well as a young woman and her child.

Prior to this, as a result of repatriation efforts, the bodies of 252 deceased individuals—who, according to the Russian side, were Ukrainian servicemen—were returned to Ukraine. This was reported by representatives of the relevant Ukrainian agencies.

Earlier, the Russian side had handed over the bodies of 252 deceased servicemen to Ukraine. The repatriation of the bodies was carried out in accordance with agreements between the parties.

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