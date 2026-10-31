Russia attacked energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region; DTEK equipment was damaged

On the night of October 31, Russian troops launched another attack on energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The strikes caused serious damage to equipment, particularly at two facilities operated by DTEK “Dniprovski Electric Networks.”

According to the company, one of the damaged facilities is the very one where power workers had been working for nearly two days to restore service following a previous attack.

As a result of the new shelling, a significant part of Dnipro and Kamianske remains without power. Some residents of the Dniprovskyi and Novomoskovskyi districts are also without power.

Utility workers continue to work on the damaged facilities, trying to restore their operation.

Emergency repair work is proceeding as far as the security situation allows. Specialists from across the region are involved in addressing the aftermath of the Russian attacks.

This was reported by DTEK.

In the Sumy region, a 43-year-old woman was killed and 12 other people were injured as a result of Russian strikes over the past day. In total, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the region, with 56 strikes recorded.

On October 30, Russian forces attacked a private residence in the Stetskivskyi Starosty of the Sumy region using an FPV drone. The homeowner was injured in the strike—she sustained multiple injuries and is currently receiving medical care. A residential building also caught fire, and rescue workers were on the scene.

On Friday, October 30, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in the Shostka community in the Sumy region with strike drones. Employees were on the premises at the time of the strike.

Eight people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in Sumy Oblast.

The commander of the Russian unit, Akhmat, will stand trial for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in Sumy Oblast, according to Tregubov.

Sumy Oblast has allocated an additional 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.

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