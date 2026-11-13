Russia attacked the Rivne region with jet-powered drones; two children were among the casualties

Seven people, including two minors, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Rivne region. One of the injured is in critical condition. The enemy strikes damaged residential buildings, cars, garages, and businesses.

According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops launched an attack on the region around 8:00 p.m. on November 12. The enemy used up to ten rocket-powered drones in the strikes.

Around 9:00 p.m., a critical infrastructure facility in the Sarny district came under attack.

At 10:00 p.m., a fire broke out in a residential building that was under construction. The attack destroyed the roof and a wall of the structure. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the fire.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., a Russian drone attacked a business in Rivne. State Emergency Service personnel extinguished the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties at this location.

The most severe damage was caused by a strike on a high-rise building in the regional center, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. The attack set two apartments on fire. The building’s walls, roof, and windows, as well as private cars and garages, were also damaged.

Six people were injured as a result of the strike on the high-rise building. One person is in critical condition; among the injured are two children aged 16 and 17.

Police officers, who were the first to arrive at the scene of the attack, evacuated more than 40 people from the building.

Around 2:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked a private residence in the Rivne district. The fire destroyed a car and also damaged neighboring houses and a garage.

Another business in the Rivne district came under attack at approximately 4:00 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and a 46-year-old man was hospitalized.

Thus, the total number of people affected by the nighttime attack on the Rivne region is seven.

Police officers and unit commanders were on the scene at all locations where enemy attacks occurred. Law enforcement officers carried out several tasks:

Patrol officers and response teams from the patrol police secured the scenes and assisted citizens.

Bomb disposal experts searched the areas for unexploded ordnance.

Psychologists provided support to victims and others in need of assistance.

Investigators, together with SBU personnel, documented the consequences of the Russian strikes and war crimes.

This was reported by the Rivne Regional Police.

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