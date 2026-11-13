Russia attacked high-voltage substations: damage was reported in nine regions

On November 13, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi reported that during a nighttime attack, high-voltage substations were the main targets of Russian forces. Damage and destruction were reported in nine regions of Ukraine as a result of the shelling.

"Last night, Russia struck the energy sector again. The main target was high-voltage substations. Damage and destruction have been reported in nine regions. Energy workers are already working to restore power to people as quickly as possible,” Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also noted that in Kyiv, a drone struck the building of the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, where patients and medical staff were present; in the Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked a logistics terminal twice; in Rivne, a dormitory was damaged; and in many regions, residential buildings were damaged.

“Two people were killed in Odesa, and a 17-year-old boy was killed in Zaporizhzhia. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. At least 22 people were injured. Thank you to the rescue workers, utility workers, police officers, and medical personnel who have been working on the ground since last night,” the prime minister wrote.

As a reminder, Russia launched strikes on energy facilities in ten regions of Ukraine.

On the night of November 2, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby buildings.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 rose to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

In Kharkiv, as of November 3, heat and hot water supplies have been partially suspended due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. Additionally, metro train service may be delayed due to unstable voltage in the power grid.

Read us on