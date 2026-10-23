Russia deported 10-year-old Sofia from Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region to the Russian Federation; her family was killed during the fighting. After being taken away, the child was placed in the care of a Russian man whom she had never met before.

At the same time, the girl still has relatives in Ukraine.

According to her, the Russians held the child for months in a boarding school in the occupied territory and concealed information about her true whereabouts. The child has family in Ukraine who were searching for her and asking for her return.

“From the very first days, Russian soldiers recorded videos with the 10-year-old child, forcing her to thank them for ‘saving’ her, to speak about ‘damned Ukraine,’ ‘Khokhls,’ ‘Trump’s war,’ and the Ukrainian army, which allegedly kills her relatives,” Dvoretska says.

Recently, Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova stated that Sofia is being transferred to Russia. The child will be handed over to an uncle whom, according to the human rights activist, she had never met before her abduction.

In a published video of the child’s handover, the Russians tried to blur the “guardian’s” face, but in one of the frames, part of his face was still visible. They also dressed Sofia in a cap featuring Russian camouflage, the Russian flag, and the word “Spets.”

This was reported by human rights activist Oleksandra Dvoretska.

Twenty-two charges have been filed in cases involving the deportation of children to Russia.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Ukraine has repatriated three children from the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Another group of children was returned from the temporarily occupied territories to the Kherson region.

Russia is re-educating abducted Ukrainian children not only in its own centers and camps but has also enlisted the help of its new partner—North Korea—in this effort.

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