Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the reduction in supplies of American Patriot interceptor missiles gives Russia greater capabilities for ballistic attacks. Ukraine is negotiating with European partners for additional missiles, but U.S. approval is required for their transfer. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has already received some of the ammunition, but the rest of the aid must arrive as soon as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the risk of intensified Russian ballistic attacks amid delays in the delivery of missiles for the Patriot air defense systems. According to him, the U.S. has reduced its supply of interceptor missiles, leaving Ukraine with fewer capabilities to defend against ballistic strikes.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is continuing negotiations with European partners regarding the provision of additional missiles. However, European countries cannot transfer them without the approval of the U.S. “I have agreements with the Europeans; they still exist. And the Europeans can only provide the missiles if the U.S. side approves,” the president said.

Thus, even with agreements in place with European partners, the transfer of the missiles depends on a decision by the U.S. Ukraine is eager to receive them as soon as possible, since Patriot systems are used to intercept complex aerial targets, including ballistic missiles.

Some of the missiles have already been delivered to Ukraine

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has already received some of the missiles agreed upon with its partners. At the same time, the president stressed that it is important not to delay the transfer of the remaining munitions. Delays in the delivery of interceptor missiles complicate air defense planning. Ukraine must allocate its available resources based on the threats and the ability to provide cover for various facilities.

Against the backdrop of these challenges, Zelenskyy warned that Russia could exploit the shortage of missiles and intensify its ballistic missile strikes. However, the president did not provide specific predictions regarding the number of future attacks or the timing of when they might intensify.

Russia Struck Central Kyiv with Ballistic Missiles

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Russian forces deliberately launched a strike with ballistic missiles equipped with cluster warheads against the central part of Kyiv. The attack caused damage to the historic part of the capital.

According to the president, the area in question is between the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the Holy Vvedensky Monastery. The use of cluster munitions poses an additional danger, as such munitions can scatter numerous projectiles over a large area.

This strike is one example of the threat the president has been warning about, emphasizing the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. Intercepting ballistic missiles requires appropriate systems and the missiles to operate them.

Zelenskyy Warned of Further Russian Attacks

The president also stated that Russia has already identified priorities for further attacks against Ukraine in the coming weeks. According to him, Russian troops are taking advantage of delays in the delivery of air defense systems from partners. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of timely assistance, as the effectiveness of defense depends not only on the number of air defense systems but also on the availability of missiles for them.

Ukraine continues negotiations with its partners to expedite deliveries. At the same time, the issue of transferring Patriot missiles remains contingent on approval from the U.S. side. The main problem highlighted by Zelenskyy is time: even if partners are ready to help, delays in approval and delivery of the missiles leave Ukraine with fewer capabilities to repel ballistic attacks. This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing the president’s statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is open to the possibility of a ceasefire and freezing the current front line to begin negotiations, but refuses to cede its territories or recognize them as Russian.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 22, buildings at the Holy Vvedensky Monastery, residential buildings, stores, cafes, and other civilian facilities in the historic center of the capital were damaged.

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