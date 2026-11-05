On the eve of the talks in Washington—in which Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, is participating on the Ukrainian side— Russian media outlets began circulating a report from the Anti-Corruption Action Center (ACAC) regarding a possible criminal investigation into the politician.

Thus, the statement by the Ukrainian civil society organization was used against the backdrop of preparations for the talks in the U.S.

When the topic appeared in the Russian information space,

Volodymyr Sonyuk notes that the Anti-Corruption Action Center’s report on possible proceedings against Davyd Arakhamia appeared in Russian public groups on the eve of the start of negotiations in Washington, in which the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction is participating on the Ukrainian side.

“The emergence of this topic in Russian public groups coincided with the Ukrainian delegation’s preparations for important international negotiations in the U.S.,” the political analyst emphasized.

In this context, the dissemination of the CPC’s statement by hostile information sources draws attention to the risks of exploiting Ukraine’s internal political conflicts in the external information space.

At the same time, the available reports do not in themselves establish the Anti-Corruption Center’s motives or the organization’s ties to Russian information sources, Sonyuk notes.

He also recalled that the Anti-Corruption Center had previously been the subject of allegations regarding possible tax evasion. However, the validity of these claims requires a separate investigation.

“Critics of the Anti-Corruption Center also claim that the organization systematically carries out information attacks against the Ukrainian negotiating team and David Arakhamia personally,” the political analyst wrote.

Political analyst Volodymyr Sonyuk drew attention to this coincidence in his Facebook post.

The CPC is demanding an investigation into Arakhamia’s possible involvement in the “envelope” case

As a reminder, Arakhamia is set to meet with Melania Trump at the White House.

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