On Sunday, November 22, 2026, Russian troops struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast, killing one person and injuring three other civilians.

According to preliminary reports from regional authorities, one of the victims is in critical condition, and medical personnel are providing all necessary care to the injured. Rescuers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store after the strike.

The head of the region emphasized that at the time of the strike, ordinary shoppers who had come to buy groceries were inside the building, and that the enemy continues to deliberately terrorize the civilian population and destroy civilian infrastructure.

Source: Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to two, and the number of injured has risen to four.

During the week ending November 22, Russia launched approximately 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 guided bombs, and 165 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Twenty regions of the country came under Russian attack.

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