A Russian citizen was sentenced to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property for collaborating with the occupying authorities and establishing a propaganda media holding company in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to the prosecutor’s office, in July 2022, the man, together with representatives of the occupying administration, founded the organization “ZaMedia.” The media holding company included the “ZaTV” television channel, the “ZaRadio” radio station, and the “Zaporizhskaya Pravda” newspaper.

Upon assuming the position of CEO, the defendant organized the operations of these media outlets, provided them with funding and technical resources, and personally created propaganda materials and recorded interviews with representatives of the occupying authorities.

During the TV channel’s operation, more than 600 video segments were produced and distributed on television and online platforms.

The man was found guilty of collaboration as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals. In addition to imprisonment and confiscation of property, he was barred from holding positions in state authorities and local self-government bodies for 15 years.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by SBU investigators in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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