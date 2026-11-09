Russian Money, Influence on the IOC, and Legal Battles: How the Kremlin Is Making a Comeback in Elite Sports

Russia is returning to the global sports arena. Moscow is consistently pushing its interests through legal mechanisms, its influence in sports federations, and loopholes in their regulations.



Ukraine, on the other hand, despite numerous diplomatic statements and political protests, has yet to develop a systematic legal response to Russian policy in sports.

How did it come to be that international sports organizations are increasingly opening their doors to Russians? Why is Russian dictator Putin personally interested in breaking the Russian Federation’s sporting isolation? And why are legal actions more effective than political appeals?

Oleksandr Larin—chairman of the NGO “Sports Context,” former secretary general of the Ukrainian Basketball Federation, and deputy minister of sports in 2010—discussed these issues in an interview with UA.News. Below are Larin’s direct quotes.

As early as 2022–23, it was clear that the Russians would not accept their suspension from international sports



I researched this issue back in 2022–2023. Even then, it was clear: the Russians would not accept their suspension from international sports and would try to return.

They chose two parallel paths. The first was to use their influence within international sports organizations, where they had long-standing connections and opportunities to negotiate. The second was a legal one. And it is this, in my opinion, that became the foundation for their return.

The Russians started from afar. They initiated consideration of the issue at the United Nations level, using mechanisms related to protection against discrimination. They attempted to portray the suspension of their athletes as discrimination based on nationality. Ultimately, this issue made its way into a report by the relevant UN bodies.

In 2022, after the start of full-scale Russian aggression, the world was in a state of shock over what was happening. Most international sports organizations decided to suspend Russian athletes.

However, over time, the issue cooled down. It was then that the legal mechanisms the Russians had prepared in advance began to take effect.

Subsequently, letters began arriving at international sports organizations. We know for certain of at least one such letter, addressed to the International Olympic Committee. It argued that it was unacceptable to suspend athletes solely on the basis of their passports. This became the starting point for subsequent developments.

Each international federation has its own rules and particularities. But the general principle was the same: the Russians, step by step, utilized legal procedures, bolstering them with their behind-the-scenes influence over specific sports bureaucrats and organizations.

Historically, Russia has held a very strong position in international sports governance. Some of its representatives were suspended after the start of the aggression, but they eventually began to return.

Even during a full-scale war, some international sports organizations re-elected Russian representatives at their reporting and election conferences. Some were kept in their positions, while others were replaced by different Russian representatives. Today, Russians are present in nearly all international sports federations and retain the ability to influence their activities.

That is exactly how this process began. And now it is only gaining momentum.



The Return of the Russian Olympic Committee: How the Legal Scheme

Worked

I consider the return of the Russian Olympic Committee to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to be the most telling quasi-legal case.

As a reminder, the Russian Olympic Committee was suspended for violating the Olympic Charter—the founding document of the international Olympic movement.

The reason was that the Russian committee had expanded its activities to temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. It included in its membership sports organizations from territories that, according to international law and UN resolutions, belong to Ukraine. This was one of the main grounds for their suspension.

What did the Russians do next?

They changed the membership structure of their Olympic Committee. They removed all regional branches from the registry, leaving only sports associations and federations. As a result, the representatives of Crimea, the Kherson region, and the Zaporizhzhia region disappeared from the documents. After that, the updated documents were submitted to the International Olympic Committee. And this became the formal basis for reinstatement. As far as I can tell, no one at the IOC went beyond a formal review of the registry.

No one asked: Are Russian sports federations still operating in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories? But that question was obviously not raised. The registry does not include the occupied territories—so, formally, the problem was resolved.

In reality, however, dozens of sports federations that remain collective members of the Russian Olympic Committee are operating in territories that fall under Ukraine’s sports jurisdiction.

I cannot claim that absolutely all federations operate this way, but we’re talking about dozens of organizations.

Thus, a formal amendment to the documents was adopted without verifying the actual activities of these organizations.

And now we have a situation where the Russian Olympic Committee is returning to the international Olympic movement thanks to a purely formal decision.



International federations that are still holding back the return of Russians



At this point, I’m not ready to give exact figures on the pace of Russian athletes’ and officials’ return. But I can say that this process is very active.

It’s easier to name the federations that haven’t reinstated the Russians and are maintaining the sanctions imposed in 2022. Among the organizations that haven’t restored all of the Russians’ previous rights are the International Tennis Federation and the International Association of Athletics Federations.

If I’m not mistaken, a court ruling has taken effect within the Chess Federation. In reality, these are isolated cases where Russians are not being reinstated. The trend is very negative.



Why the Kremlin Spares No Expense for Elite Sports



As early as the 2000s, Vladimir Putin identified sports as one of the most effective tools of so-called soft power and diplomacy. Of course, in Russia’s case, the concept of “soft power” doesn’t quite correspond to reality, but that’s how it is.

For the Kremlin, international sports have always been an important platform for promoting Russian achievements and ensuring the presence of state symbols around the world. They continue to follow this path.

Political statements alone are not enough



We need to understand how the state operates and how international sports function. The state operates through diplomatic methods, political statements, negotiations, and international agreements.

In contrast, the principle of so-called sports autonomy applies in the world of sports. It extends to international federations, national sports federations, and national Olympic committees. This autonomy allows sports organizations to operate according to their own statutes, regulations, and procedures.

This is where a fundamental problem arises. Ukraine can make a statement—even a very high-profile and well-reasoned one. But for an international sports federation, this is a political statement. The federation may respond to it, or it may ignore it. Even if there is a response, it will also be political.” position=""][/blockquote_with_author] International federations operate according to their own procedures. This does not mean they can do whatever they want. On the contrary, their activities are governed by statutes, rules, and other internal documents. And it is precisely these documents that we need to work with. International sports federations primarily interact with national federations, while the IOC interacts with National Olympic Committees. Therefore, Ukraine must use this very mechanism. We proposed this approach but did not receive adequate support. The essence of this approach is to provide international federations with properly documented evidence of violations committed by Russian sports organizations. At the same time, it is necessary not only to report the violations but also to cite specific provisions of the relevant international federation’s charter. This raises a legal question: Do the Russians’ actions comply with the rules, charter, and operating principles of the international federation itself?” position=" And the international federation must provide a legal assessment of this and explain how it interprets this issue. Our next steps will depend precisely on its response.

Ukraine needs a systematic legal strategy

There is no other effective way. When we appeal to international sports organizations solely with political calls to bar Russians from competitions, we receive a political response. Sometimes that response may satisfy us. But the overall trend shows that this is not enough: the Russians are gradually returning. The legal approach works differently. We pose a specific question to the international federation: how does it view a violation of its charter, if proven? The federation must review the evidence and make a decision. If this response meets our expectations, we achieve our goal. If the answer is negative, it still has legal significance. After all, it provides a basis for us to move forward—in particular, to challenge that response.” position=" As for the political inquiry and the political response—that’s all there is to it. After that, we can argue that they’re wrong, that the international organization doesn’t understand the situation or the context of the war. But the legal route provides the foundation for the next step.

The Government’s Participation in International Legal Proceedings

[blockquote_with_author name="I am personally aware of one case where the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine filed a complaint with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne against an IOC decision. I saw the relevant announcement. It also mentioned the ministry’s involvement. But we did not have access to the case files, so we can only speak based on the information from the official announcement. This is the only example of such a process that I am aware of. There are no coordinated efforts in this direction.

At the same time, this is daily routine work that can yield the final result we are striving for. It can also lead to an interim decision that will serve as the basis for subsequent legal steps.

Furthermore, any official response from an international federation provides a basis for political statements. After all, there is a significant difference between a mere appeal and a statement based on a documented violation of an international organization’s charter.

Of course, no one can guarantee the outcome of a legal process, except for one thing—in the end, we receive a decision that we can build upon.

In contrast, if a political appeal is rejected, our only option is to issue new political statements. This is ineffective. The international sports system operates not on the basis of political slogans, but according to its own legal norms.

Even if we were to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport today, we would need a specific basis for our appeal. If we come only with a response to a political appeal, CAS will not entertain it. But if we have a specific decision adopted within the established procedure, then there is a basis for legal discussion.



The “Sports Context” Coordination Headquarters: How It Works



Our nonprofit organization “Sports Context” is not large, as we primarily bring together experts. We offer a specific decision-making process and clearly understand the sequence of steps to follow: how to identify violations, document them, and formalize them legally for future use in international sports organizations.

We already have a concrete example of this kind of work—a case involving the International Gymnastics Federation. Olympic champion and vice president of the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation, Stela Zakharova, filed a report with the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation—the body responsible for ethical and disciplinary matters within the World Gymnastics system. We have gathered and compiled evidence regarding the actions of Russian gymnastics organizations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is not a political accusation—it is a request to which the organization must respond. We are asking: How do the facts presented correlate with the statutes of the International Gymnastics Federation?

The documents have been accepted for consideration. The process has now moved to the next stage: the materials have been forwarded to another competent authority. So, the process is moving forward. This case is already underway.

We do not yet know what the final outcome will be. But we understand that any decision will help determine the next legal steps.

In addition, representatives from several other federations have reached out to us. We are in the process of discussing potential cooperation. Until the relevant processes have officially begun, we will not name these federations.



Register of Evidence and the Response of Ukrainian Federations



We are already compiling a registry of evidence, cases, decisions, and proceedings. For example, if I recall correctly, about 30 documents confirming the relevant violations were attached to Stela Zakharova’s appeal.

There is another important point here. The International Gymnastics Federation unites seven sports disciplines, three of which are Olympic sports.

We invited the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation to join us in this effort, but they declined. They explained to us that the federation is already involved in some other process.

At the same time, we have no specific information about this process.

We tried to make it clear that joining Stela Zakharova’s initiative in no way hinders the federation’s other legal actions. On the contrary, if such a process is indeed underway, they could reinforce one another. But we were turned down.

Western sports experts are shocked by what is happening



We’re just beginning to build these international professional connections. Certain ties already exist, but I wouldn’t call them systematic just yet. We’re only moving toward that. That’s why I’d rather not mention specific names right now.

But I know for sure that they’re shocked by what’s happening—how the Russians are returning to international sports. And they’re very surprised by the model Ukraine is following. We mostly react to events that have already happened, rather than taking a proactive approach. And that’s a big problem.

Lessons from the Olga Kharlan Case: Why You Need to Know the Rules



Back in early 2023, we proposed changing our approach to international sports.

The situation involving pressure on fencer Olga Kharlan was particularly telling. At the time, one of our experts, attorney Taras Samborsky, emphasized: all activities of international sports federations are based on statutes and regulations. To avoid negative situations, it is necessary to study these rules in advance and prevent such consequences.

Recall the incident when Olga Kharlan was disqualified after she refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent. But there was an important nuance that, in my opinion, the Ukrainian media did not explain sufficiently. Harlan’s gesture—tapping swords instead of shaking hands—was not merely a display of hostility.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a practice in fencing where athletes avoided handshakes and touched each other’s weapons instead. In other words, this gesture had a very specific origin in sports practice. But a huge amount of discussion arose around this.

People didn’t even understand what it meant. That’s the problem.

First and foremost, we need to understand the legal boundaries of each situation. A certain action may seem very patriotic and garner public support, but at the same time lead to punishment for a Ukrainian athlete. One must not resort to actions that have not been thought through in advance as scenarios and in accordance with the regulations.

Of course, an athlete may consciously choose to break the rules, knowing that they could be disqualified. That choice is also possible. But it must be a conscious decision. The consequences must be understood before the actions are taken.

After all, the activities of international federations are based on their own statutes, standards, and regulations.



Sports bureaucracy is more important than high-profile statements



We have repeatedly encountered situations where even Ukrainian politicians have acted in a certain way on the international stage, explaining that they are opposing the war.

When asked if they had sent an official letter, they replied that this was not the time to deal with bureaucracy.

But this is the wrong approach. Every sports federation is created to ensure there are rules and regulations.

The training of athletes, their participation in competitions, and the work of coaches and other participants in the sporting process all depend on the quality of the work done by sports bureaucrats. In fact, the main outcome of a sports bureaucrat’s work is a document. The lives of those within the sphere of influence of the federation—or of sports in general—depend on how timely, high-quality, and legally sound this document is prepared, and on how substantial it is. And in Ukraine, we often see this work being replaced by slogans.

These slogans may be absolutely correct. I do not deny that they are necessary. But alongside public statements, there must be daily legal work. Without this, there will be no results.



Can the rules of international sports

change?

The question is simple: we submit a package of documents to the international sports federation confirming violations by the relevant Russian federation.

After that, the international organization must make a decision. It may acknowledge the violations and impose sanctions against Russia. Or it may refuse to do so.

But in any case, there is a clear framework defined by the organization’s charter. And then the picture becomes literally black and white.

If, according to the rules, the federation is required to impose sanctions but fails to do so, a perfectly reasonable question arises: why? Then we look at who specifically made that decision—these are real people with names, not some abstract entity.

If a violation is proven but goes unaddressed, it becomes possible to demand explanations from specific officials.

In theory, the international federation could even change its rules. But then another question arises: why are these changes being made in the interests of one specific country? And how do they affect the sport in question as a whole?

The same questions can be posed to the International Olympic Committee.

Everything must be based on a legal chain of evidence: facts, evidence, relevant regulations, and an official decision. Only then can a further strategy be determined. This is precisely the approach we propose. And this is exactly how we are working.



Russian Money in Global Sports: Can a Legal Approach Counter the Kremlin’s

Influence?

If international sports organizations change the rules, these changes must be documented. Consequently, they become transparent to everyone. This is important because it allows us to evaluate decisions and question their rationale.

As for Russian money in international sports, there are two main channels through which it flows.

The first is official sponsorship. This is an open and formally legal mechanism for funding sports organizations. However, in each specific case, it is necessary to verify whether the sanctions list permits cooperation with the relevant Russian company or entity.

For example, if Gazprom decides to fund a particular international sports organization, a legal question arises: Does the organization have the right to accept such funds? The answer will depend on the sanctions restrictions and the legal status of the parties to the relevant agreement.

I am not an expert in sanctions law, so I would not want to draw definitive conclusions without analyzing the specific circumstances.

The second route involves money that may move behind the scenes. We do not see these financial flows. But that is a question for the experts who investigate such processes. Sometimes information about them becomes public due to scandals or investigations. But this is a criminal matter that must be investigated by experts. I am convinced that such financial processes exist. But without evidence, we cannot make any assertions.

That is why I return once again to the main principle: we must work with facts, documents, and legal procedures. This is precisely what gives Ukraine the opportunity to counter Russian influence in international sports, even given the imbalance in financial and political resources.

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