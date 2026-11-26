On November 26, four officers from the Department for the Investigation of Especially Serious Crimes of the Investigative Directorate of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were killed in a Russian attack.

At the time of the attack, the law enforcement officers were on duty together and performing their professional duties. Three police officers died at the scene, while medical personnel fought for their supervisor’s life for more than a day. However, he died the next day from his injuries.

The victims were united by a common cause—investigating the most serious crimes, seeking justice, and helping people.

What is known about the fallen police officers

- Ruslan Sirokh, police lieutenant colonel—40 years old. He dedicated more than 23 years to serving in law enforcement. He was the head of his unit and was respected by his colleagues. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and his mother.

- Kateryna Reznikova, police major, 36 years old. For 19 years, she investigated complex criminal cases. She is survived by her seven-year-old daughter, husband, parents, and sister.

- Oksana Rysey, police captain, 32 years old. She served the Ukrainian people for over 13 years, held the position of senior investigator for particularly important cases, and was pursuing a master’s degree. She is survived by a nine-year-old son, her parents, and an older sister.

- Yevhen Smykov, police captain, 38 years old. He dedicated 12 years of his life to law enforcement. Outside of work, he was passionate about music. He is survived by a 12-year-old son, his parents, and a brother.

According to Artem Kysko, the police have lost ten officers this month alone. He emphasized that Russian troops are attacking law enforcement officers not only near the front lines, as the safety buffer between the front and the rear has effectively disappeared.

“The occupiers are cynically killing our colleagues. This month alone, we have lost ten of our brothers and sisters in arms. Not on the front lines! Today, the safety zone between the front lines and the rear has effectively vanished; every police officer works in hazardous conditions, protecting, rescuing, and defending our people—sometimes at the cost of their own lives,” noted the third-rank police general.