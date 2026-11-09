An indictment has been filed against a Russian serviceman with the call sign “Tai,” who is accused of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person.

According to the investigation, on October 10, 2025, during an attempt to capture the village of Shakove in the Donetsk region, the occupiers took two Ukrainian soldiers prisoner. Among them was a 34-year-old commander of one of the Defense Forces’ units.

After interrogation, the defendant, acting on orders from his commander, took the prisoner to a wooded area and shot him in the back of the head with an assault rifle. The second Ukrainian defender was also killed.

On November 3, 2025, Ukrainian defenders captured a Russian assault soldier. He is currently being held in custody without the right to bail.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor’s Office gathered evidence and served a notice of suspicion in absentia to the head of the occupying penal institution in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk.

As a reminder, the Security Service in Kramatorsk detained yet another traitor. He was coordinating a Russian missile strike on a local school.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an employee of “Ukrzaliznytsia” who was working for the Russian FSB. He was coordinating missile strikes on Kyiv.

Read us on