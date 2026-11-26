On November 20, 2026, the Chernihiv District Court, in special judicial proceedings, sentenced Russian serviceman Rafik Ogly Sharifzade Shakhine to life imprisonment in absentia for violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder committed by a group of individuals, according to “The Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian People.”

According to the investigation, on March 6, 2022, during the occupation of the village of Sloboda in the Chernihiv region, the commander of the self-propelledartillery platoon of the 120th Artillery Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, together with other occupiers, deliberately fired automatic weapons at a civilian Volkswagen Golf with the word “Children” written on the windshield, firing at least 15 rounds even after the car had stopped at their demand.

Inside the car were four local residents: 53-year-old driver Hryhorii Tereshchenko, his son Pavlo, his daughter Polina, and his niece Natalia, who were attempting to evacuate. As a result of the shooting, Pavlo Tereshchenko died at the scene; his father sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, back, and leg; and the women were not physically injured. According to the victims’ testimony, Sharifzada also threatened to finish off the wounded driver and shoot the female passengers, after which Russian military personnel took the survivors to Belarus, and the victim’s body could only be buried after the village was liberated in late March 2022. In August 2023, the convicted man received the Order “For Courage” from the Russian authorities.

Source: “The Book of Torturers of the Ukrainian People.”

A court in Ukraine handed down the harshest sentence—life imprisonment—to a Russian serviceman who, in March 2022, opened fire on a civilian vehicle in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, a father and his 9-year-old daughter were killed, and two other family members were seriously injured.

Earlier, the Kherson City Court sentenced Russian police captain Alexander Medelsky to 10 years in prison for torturing civilians during the temporary occupation of the city.

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