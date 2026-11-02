The investigation into the explosions in the village of Mila in the Kyiv region is ongoing and complex.

According to Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky, two months are not enough to complete such a case.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), and the Office of the Prosecutor General are involved in the investigation. Investigators must conduct hundreds of forensic examinations, determine the extent of the damage and the number of victims, and establish who was responsible for storage and other circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Kovalsky emphasized that one of the causes of the tragedy is Russia’s actions; at the same time, where official negligence has been established, suspects have already been identified. He did not rule out that additional procedural decisions will be made once the expert analyses are completed.

In the village of Mila in the Kyiv region, efforts to clear the rubble following the Russian strike continue. According to the latest data, 38 people were killed and another 20 were injured. Four people are still listed as missing.

On August 31, Denis Shtilerman, co-owner and chief designer of Fire Point, publicly clashed with Taras Chmut, head of the “Come Back Alive” Foundation, following the Russian strike on the company’s facility in the village of Mila in the Kyiv region. Shtilerman called Chmut a “scoundrel and a liar” in the wake of the tragedy that occurred after the strike and the subsequent detonation of munitions.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service released exclusive bodycam footage taken in the first minutes after the massive Russian strike on the village of Mila in the Kyiv region on August 28.

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