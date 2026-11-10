Embezzlement at Bogomolets National Medical University: Rector Yuriy Kuchin Has Been Suspended from His Post

Yuriy Kuchin, rector of the O. O. Bogomolets National Medical University, has been temporarily suspended from his duties. He is suspected of professional negligence, which, according to investigators, resulted in losses of more than 2.2 million hryvnias.

The order for his suspension was issued based on a corresponding court ruling.

In late October 2026, law enforcement officials notified Rector Yuriy Kuchin and Vice Rector for Economic Affairs Volodymyr Tytikal of the charges against them.

According to the investigation, the case involves possible misconduct during the renovation of the university’s facade in 2020. One of the institution’s leaders, according to law enforcement, facilitated the overstatement of the scope and cost of the work performed.

Specifically, 13.7 million hryvnias were transferred to the account of a sole proprietor under their control, and these funds were subsequently withdrawn as cash.

According to sources at “Ukrainska Pravda,” Volodymyr Tytikal is suspected of these actions. Yuriy Kuchin, meanwhile, is charged with causing losses of over 2.2 million hryvnias by inflating the cost of work that was redone.

Those implicated in the case face up to 12 years in prison, as well as a ban on holding certain positions for up to three years and the confiscation of property.

Yuriy Kuchin has been temporarily suspended from his duties as rector pursuant to a court order. At the same time, the circumstances of the case and the involvement of each of the suspects must be established within the framework of the criminal proceedings.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

As a reminder, law enforcement officials in Kyiv uncovered a scheme to embezzle public funds during the renovation of the facade and roof of one of the buildings at the Bogomolets National Medical University. According to the investigation, the losses to the state exceeded 15 million hryvnias.

Possible violations were uncovered in Kyiv during the renovation of the facade and roof of an academic building at the Bogomolets National Medical University. According to the investigation, the total amount of losses amounts to nearly 16 million hryvnias.

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