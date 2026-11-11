Traffic through the Solotvyno–Sighete-Marmatiei border crossing will be temporarily restricted

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has announced temporary traffic restrictions at the Ukrainian-Romanian border. On November 12, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., vehicle entry into Romania via the “Solotvyno–Sighetu Marmatiei” border crossing will be restricted.

The restrictions are due to work being carried out on the Romanian side, specifically the replacement of modular border control booths. Drivers are advised to choose alternative routes and use the nearest border crossing point, “Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmatiei,” while pedestrians should be prepared for possible delays in border control procedures.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

In Volyn, operations at the border crossing with Poland have been suspended due to the threat of Russian drones. People who were on the premises were temporarily moved to shelters, and border crossings were halted.

In Zakarpattia, a new “Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmatiei” road border crossing on the Ukrainian-Romanian border has begun operations. It is the first new road crossing between Ukraine and Romania in Transcarpathia in nearly 20 years.

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