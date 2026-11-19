During the operation against the Crimean Bridge on November 17, Ukraine used Ruta Block 1 cruise missiles manufactured by the Dutch company Destinus. According to the company’s CEO, seven of the nine missiles launched hit the bridge. Here’s what is known about this missile: its range and speed, and how it differs from other missiles in the Ruta family.

Ukraine used Ruta Block 1 missiles during a large-scale operation against the Crimean Bridge. This was reported on November 19 by the French publication Le Parisien, citing Alexander Danylyuk, president of the Dutch defense company Destinus. According to him, the Ukrainian military launched nine Ruta Block 1 missiles. Seven of them hit their targets. “Ukraine launched nine Ruta Block 1 missiles, and seven of them struck the bridge. For operations of this scale, they use what has already proven its effectiveness,” Danylyuk said.

He also explained that for such missions, it is important to have a sufficient number of ready-to-use missiles. In other words, it is not just about the characteristics of a particular design, but also about the ability to use it during large-scale strikes.

What is known about the Ruta Block 1

Ruta Block 1 is a cruise missile developed by the Dutch company Destinus. It is designed to strike critical military targets at significant ranges. The company positions this system as a high-precision strike weapon that can be deployed in salvos. According to Destinus, the missile has a range of over 300 kilometers and can carry up to 150 kilograms of payload. Its maximum speed, as reported by Le Parisien, is up to 800 kilometers per hour.

A distinctive feature of the Ruta Block 1 is its ability to fly at low altitude. This flight profile helps the missile take advantage of terrain features and makes it more difficult to detect. The company also states that the navigation system is designed to operate in electronic warfare conditions, when satellite signals may be unstable or unavailable. Destinus explains that the Ruta Block 1 was developed for precision strikes against high-value targets deep behind enemy lines. The missile is designed to support massive salvo launches—that is, the simultaneous or sequential deployment of a large number of munitions.

How do other missiles in the Ruta family differ?

Ruta Block 1 is not the only development in this family. Destinus has also unveiled the Block 2 and Block 3 models. They have a longer range and more powerful capabilities. Specifically, for Block 2, the company claims a range of over 700 kilometers and a payload of up to 250 kilograms. This model also features an AI-powered target recognition system. It is designed to assist in guiding the missile toward a target designated by the operator.

An article in Le Parisien notes that the range of the more advanced models in the family can reach 1,500 kilometers. However, the specifications of the different versions should not be conflated: the performance metrics for Block 1, Block 2, and Block 3 differ. According to the manufacturer’s description, the main advantage of the first model is the ability to deploy it in large groups. Its cost has been optimized specifically for massive salvo launches. Subsequent versions are designed for other missions: they have a longer range and more powerful systems, but are not intended for the same kind of mass deployment.

Why the Use of Ruta Is Important

What makes this story particularly significant is that European-made weapons were used during the Ukrainian operation. Destinus does not merely supply equipment; according to the company’s CEO, it has received confirmation that its systems were used directly during combat operations. Le Parisien notes that such direct involvement in a large-scale strike is unusual for a Western manufacturer. The publication also describes the damage to the Crimean Bridge as a serious blow to Vladimir Putin—not only from a military standpoint but also from a symbolic one.

The Crimean Bridge is of strategic importance to Russia, as it connects its territory to occupied Crimea. It is used, in particular, to transport military cargo. At the same time, for years the Kremlin has portrayed this structure as a symbol of its presence on the peninsula and its control over it.

What weapons did Ukraine use during the operation?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on November 17 on the use of various types of Ukrainian weaponry during the operation. According to him, preparations lasted several weeks and consisted of seven stages. First, the Ukrainian military gradually destroyed Russian air defense systems, radars, and electronic warfare equipment. This was intended to clear the way to the main target.

In the final stage, several types of weapons were used simultaneously. Zelenskyy reported that “Palyanytsia” drones struck the road section of the bridge. The railway section was attacked by “Neptune” missiles, “Ruta” drones, and FP-5 “Flamingo” drones. Among the systems that participated in the operation, the president also listed “Dovbush,” “Vendetta,” Da Vinci, “Sichen,” MICH 2000, An-197, and FP-1.

According to Ukrainian sources, the strikes destroyed one of the bridge’s structures, and part of the road deck collapsed into the water. Thus, the operation demonstrated the use of several Ukrainian-developed systems at once—from drones to cruise missiles. The use of the Ruta Block 1 is one example of how European defense technologies are already being deployed in the Russia-Ukraine war. At the same time, the published specifications of the missile and data on the number of launches are based on reports from the manufacturer and a publication by Le Parisien.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is very angry at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the attacks on the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea. The American leader told an NBC News reporter this following a trilateral meeting with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to Trump, the conversation between the leaders focused primarily on Ukraine.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. OSINT sources reported that a vehicle arch of the bridge had fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced that traffic across the bridge had been halted.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Force Robert Brovdy, call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting in the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed due to the attack.

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