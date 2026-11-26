Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi stated that the construction of residential buildings on the grounds of the “Lokomotiv” sports complex will not be permitted. He made this announcement on November 26 in a message to potential buyers of the property. According to the mayor, a criminal investigation has already been opened regarding the sale of the complex.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi addressed developers who may be considering purchasing the “Lokomotiv” sports complex and using its grounds for residential development. He emphasized that the city will not allow residential buildings to be constructed there. Instead, the future owner must be prepared to invest in the renovation and ongoing maintenance of the sports facility. “First, a criminal investigation has already been opened regarding the sale of ‘Lokomotiv.’ Second, if you do end up buying ‘Lokomotiv,’ be prepared to invest money in the renovation and upkeep of the sports complex. The city will not allow residential buildings to be constructed there,” Sadovyi stated.

undefined

Thus, potential buyers were made to understand that purchasing the complex would not mean the ability to change its designated use and build residential buildings on the site. The mayor insists that the facility must remain a sports complex and will require investment in restoration and maintenance.

About 300 children train at “Lokomotiv”

Currently, about 300 children train at the “Lokomotiv” sports complex. According to Sadovyi, it is important to preserve a place for them where they can train regularly. The complex must also remain accessible to veterans. The mayor of Lviv emphasized that the site must continue to serve a sports function rather than be turned into yet another residential development. “This must remain a sports complex for children and veterans,” Andriy Sadovyi stressed.

Thus, city authorities oppose residential development on the “Lokomotiv” site and expect the future owner to invest specifically in the development of the sports complex. At the same time, according to the mayor, the circumstances surrounding its sale have already become the subject of a criminal investigation. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

The Lviv City Council has approved the transfer of the “Lokomotiv” sports complex, located at 30 Fedkovycha Street, into municipal ownership. The city is prepared to pay “Ukrzaliznytsia” compensation for the property in accordance with its appraised value, which exceeds 36.5 million hryvnias.

Read us on