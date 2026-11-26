Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi stated that the Lviv Regional Military Administration has been repeatedly delaying the approval of documents that are important to the city. According to him, documents regarding the reclamation of the Hrybovychi landfill have been awaiting approval for 251 days, and those concerning the construction of a crematorium at the Holosko Cemetery for 240 days.

Sadovyi emphasized that due to these delays, Lviv risks losing international funding and the trust of its partners.

Sadovyi noted that city officials have written “dozens of letters” and appealed to the national leadership, but “the result has been zero.” Ironically, together with city council members, he appealed to the Ukrainian Book of Records to “set a record for the longest delay in document approval,”

“Because, it seems, there’s no one else to turn to. These aren’t private projects. These are facilities being built by the Lviv community. In particular, funds from international partners are being used for the landfill’s reclamation. And while officials drag their feet for months on making decisions, we risk losing funding and the trust of those who are helping Ukraine,” Andriy Sadovyi noted.

The fact is that city authorities have repeatedly appealed to the regional administration and national leadership, but this has not helped speed up the review of the documents. Specifically, such appeals were made on September 17 and October 29. On Thursday, November 26, the mayor announced a new appeal by city council members to the President of Ukraine, the Prime Minister, the Verkhovna Rada, and law enforcement agencies. In it, the city asks for a response to the delay in approving the documents.

“If anyone thinks they can indefinitely block projects that are important to the city, they are very much mistaken. And this record is certainly worth noting,” added Andriy Sadovyi.

It should be noted that the project to build a crematorium in Lviv at the Holoskiv Cemetery was launched in January 2025, and construction work began in August–September of last year. The total cost of the crematorium construction is 170 million hryvnias. A test run of the crematorium was scheduled for September 2026.

Reclamation work on the Hrybovychi landfill began in 2020 and is proceeding in two phases. By the spring of 2026, approximately 90% of the work had been completed; specifically, a landfill protection system was installed on the site and drainage layers were laid. The next phase will involve the development of a full-fledged recreational area.



He announced this on Thursday, November 26.

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