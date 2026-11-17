The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will appeal the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, which on November 16 granted the defense’s motion and dismissed the criminal case against the former director of the state-owned enterprise “Poligrafkombinat” and his accomplice. This was reported by the SAPO press service.

The court cited the expiration of the pretrial investigation period following the notification of the suspects as the basis for closing the case, as provided for by the so-called “Lozovoy amendments” (para. 10, part 1, Art. 284 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine). Since only the operative part of the ruling has been announced so far, the grounds for the court’s decision are still unknown; however, the prosecutor disagrees with this position and is preparing an appeal.

In these proceedings, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) accused former officials of receiving unlawful benefits in the form of copyrights to design elements of Ukrainian documents (a stylized trident and a map of Ukraine), money laundering, as well as embezzling over 20 million euros from a state-owned enterprise by inflating the cost of hologram supplies by a factor of 4 to 6.

The prosecutor’s office noted that, as part of the investigation—thanks to the work of an international investigative team involving Ukraine, France, and Estonia—the state has already managed to recover 4.5 million euros. Of this amount, 1.15 million euros were confiscated from the defendants’ frozen foreign accounts, and nearly 3.4 million euros were transferred by the French company “Surys” as part of a procedural agreement with the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, another defendant in the NABU and SAPO case involving corruption at the state-owned enterprise “Polygraph Combine ‘Ukraine’” pleaded guilty and agreed to compensate for the damages caused.

As a result of the successful work of a joint international investigative team from Ukraine, France, and Estonia, 450,000 euros were recovered from abroad as part of the corruption case involving the state-owned enterprise “Polygraph Combine ‘Ukraine.’” One of the accomplices in this corruption scheme fully admitted his guilt and agreed to compensate for the damages caused.

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