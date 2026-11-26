A prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the detention of SBU Major General Serhiy Duka, who is implicated in the “Carthage” case. The prosecution is also requesting that his bail be increased to 100 million hryvnias.

Direct quote from the judge: “In the appeal, the prosecutor requests that the investigating judge’s ruling be overturned and a new ruling be issued, which would grant the detective’s motion in full and order the suspect to be held in custody for a period of 60 days with bail set at 100 million hryvnias.”

The prosecutor believes that Duka maintains professional connections that allow him to raise funds and influence others. In this regard, he specifically cited the fact that the initial bail of 65 million hryvnias for the suspect was paid by 1,466 contributors, as well as the circumstances surrounding the fundraising among SBU employees and Duka’s meetings after his release.

In addition, the prosecution believes there is a risk of evidence in the case being destroyed.

The court also began hearing the arguments of Duka’s defense attorneys and then adjourned until 12:00 p.m. on December 8.

Source: a judge during a hearing of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court on November 26.

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