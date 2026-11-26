Former Member of Parliament and Ukrainian Armed Forces Major Nadiya Savchenko has once again commented on the conflict with Member of Parliament Mariana Bezugla, which erupted over the events near Ocheretine. In an interview with Radio Svoboda published on November 26, 2026, she explained why she did not engage in a public dispute with the lawmaker and spoke about her request to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to investigate her activities.

Nadiya Savchenko stated that she was aware of Maryana Bezuhla’s accusations but saw no point in responding to them. According to the soldier, she had read posts and comments regarding the situation but decided not to engage in a public dispute. “I heard about this. I even read the comments explaining to her how things work and that she needs to become more knowledgeable about military matters,” Savchenko said.

She explained that she does not consider Bezuhla an expert on military matters. In Savchenko’s opinion, being in the ATO zone as a medical professional does not mean that a person has sufficient military experience. “A medic and a soldier are two different things. She isn’t fighting, and even if she is a member of parliament and represents the Committee on National Security and Defense, that doesn’t mean she understands these matters. That’s why I didn’t get drawn into it or respond in any way,” said the Ukrainian Armed Forces major. At the same time, Savchenko recalled that she had asked the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate Bezuhla’s activities.

Why Savchenko and Bezuhla Got Into a Dispute

The public conflict between the two women escalated in November 2024. At that time, Mariana Bezuhla claimed that Nadiya Savchenko had allegedly ordered a Ukrainian unit to retreat near Ocheretine in the Donetsk region without authorization. According to the lawmaker, this could have led to a breakthrough by Russian troops and the further advancement of their offensive toward Pokrovsk.

Bezugla also called on the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to investigate Savchenko’s activities in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, she drew attention to the radio that, according to her, the soldier was using, and claimed that the Russians might be eavesdropping on it. Savchenko responded to these allegations on November 13, 2024. She appealed to the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigations, requesting that they investigate Bezuhla’s activities. Among other things, the soldier raised the issue of the possible disclosure of state secrets and harm to Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Thus, following mutual accusations, both sides appealed to the Ukrainian security services to investigate each other. In a new interview, Savchenko revisited this story and explained why she chose not to continue the conflict in the public sphere. This is known from Savchenko’s interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Former Member of Parliament and Ukrainian Armed Forces Major Nadiya Savchenko stated that she had never dreamed of a husband, children, or a traditional family. According to her, she does not feel the need to build her life according to such a scenario.

Mariana Bezuhla accused Yan Dobronosov, a photographer for the publication “Telegraf,” of publishing an AI-generated photo of Independence Square on November 23 depicting a possible drone attack.

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