The SBU and more than 300 companies have joined forces to protect military developments

The Security Service of Ukraine and representatives of more than 300 arms manufacturers have agreed to strengthen their cooperation to counter hostile intelligence services. This cooperation will be established under the “Outpost” program, which aims to protect defense industry enterprises from agent infiltration, insider threats, and cyber threats.

The “Outpost” program covers three key areas of protection. First and foremost, it focuses on countering deliberate insider threats—that is, identifying individuals whom Russian intelligence services are attempting to recruit or are already using for their own purposes.

The initiative also aims to prevent unintentional data leaks, where an employee unknowingly becomes a source of information for the enemy—for example, by disclosing sensitive information in interviews, at industry events, or on social media.

A separate area of cooperation concerns strengthening cybersecurity at defense enterprises. It involves implementing preventive measures to protect information systems, issuing warnings about current cyber threats, and providing assistance from SBU specialists in restoring operations following hostile attacks and investigating such incidents.

The Security Service will provide enterprises with security recommendations and clear protocols for action in the event that threats are detected. The relevant instructions incorporate the SBU’s best practices in countering the intelligence and subversive activities of Russian special services.

Representatives of defense enterprises supported the Service’s initiative and expressed their readiness to join the program. Establishing a direct line of communication with the relevant SBU units will enable manufacturers to promptly receive expert assistance in the event that security threats are detected.

Source: SBU

A Russian agent who had changed 77 phone numbers was exposed within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Based on evidence gathered by counterintelligence and Security Service investigators, a Russian military intelligence agent—whom the SBU exposed in October 2024 in Kharkiv—was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As a reminder, an FSB agent who was coordinating Russian attacks on energy facilities was exposed and detained in the Vinnytsia region. The woman was gathering information about power generation facilities and transmitting their coordinates to the enemy.

Earlier, the SBU and the National Police thwarted yet another attempt by Russian special services to destabilize the situation in Kyiv. This time, an FSB agent was detained in the center of the capital while preparing to set fire to the building of the Institute of National Memory of Ukraine.

A Russian agent operating in the Kirovohrad region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Acting on orders from the Russian Federation, the perpetrator attempted to install a GPS tracker on a special-purpose vehicle escorting convoys of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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