The Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police, detained a 23-year-old unemployed resident of Mohyliv-Podilskyi, with a long criminal history, who is suspected of carrying out the contract killing of a major in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 22 in Kharkiv.

According to the investigation, the crime was commissioned by Russian intelligence services, which recruited the suspect in the fall of 2026 via Telegram channels and promised him a $15,000 reward, but he never received the money.

The deceased Ukrainian Armed Forces officer was in Kharkiv on official business and died from gunshot wounds in a residential area. The suspect, who had previously been prosecuted multiple times for property crimes and had been released from prison shortly before his recruitment, has been notified of his status as a suspect in the intentional murder committed for financial gain, on commission, and as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals—a crime punishable by life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Source: SBU Press Service.

The Security Service’s counterintelligence unit detained another Russian agent in Kharkiv. She turned out to be a local IT specialist who, on behalf of the FSB, poisoned a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier and prepared homemade explosive devices (HEDs) to carry out terrorist attacks.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 19-year-old local resident on suspicion of the intentional murder of a 32-year-old foreign national who had previously served as a contract soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the woman acted on behalf of Russian intelligence agencies and, during a meeting, slipped poison into the man’s drink.

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