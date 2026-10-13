The average pension in Ukraine has exceeded 7,200: how much do retirees receive?

As of October 1, 2026, the average pension in Ukraine was 7,287.81 UAH. Over the course of the year, this figure increased by 851.02 UAH. At the same time, the total number of pensioners decreased by approximately 200,000 people.

According to the Pension Fund, as of October 1, 2025, the average pension payment was 6,436.79 UAH, while a year later it reached 7,287.81 UAH.

Thus, over the course of twelve months, the average pension increased by 851.02 UAH.

As of October 1, 2026, there were 10 million pensioners in Ukraine. This is approximately 200,000 fewer than a year earlier.

Of the total number of pensioners, 2.8 million people continue to work. The average pension for this group was 8,019.18 UAH.

Thus, the average pension payment for working retirees exceeded the national average.

The largest share of pension recipients consists of citizens who receive old-age pensions. According to the Pension Fund, the breakdown of pensioners by type of pension is as follows:

Old-age pension — 72.25% of all pensioners.

Disability pension — 15.12%.

Survivor’s pension — 7.1%.

Length-of-service pension — 5%.

Social pensions — 0.49%.

Lifetime monetary allowances for judges — 0.04%.

Thus, over 72% of Ukrainian pensioners receive old-age pensions, while the remaining categories include people who have been granted pensions on other grounds.

These figures reflect data from the Pension Fund of Ukraine as of October 1, 2026.

These figures were released by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the procedure for confirming insurance coverage for pension eligibility. The new rules are intended to help people who have lost their documents due to hostilities or occupation.

The 2027 state budget of Ukraine proposes a significant increase in basic social standards. Specifically, this involves raising the minimum wage, the subsistence minimum, and the minimum old-age pension.

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