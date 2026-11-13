Shabunin Criticized the Bill on the Powers of the Prosecutor's Office

Vitaliy Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, stated that one of the bills regarding the powers of the prosecutor’s office could pose risks to journalists and businesses. In his view, prosecutors could gain the ability to demand documents and explanations without opening criminal proceedings or obtaining a court order. At the same time, the official summary of Bill No. 16026 lists a different purpose for the document—changes regarding the representation of the state’s interests in court.

Shabunin wrote on Facebook about the potential risks to the media and entrepreneurs. He criticized the legislative changes, which, in his assessment, could restore the prosecutor’s office’s tools of so-called “general oversight.” “Zelenskyy’s MPs want to restore the prosecutor’s office to the days of Yanukovych and Pshonka: the Verkhovna Rada committee supported the reinstatement of general oversight,” stated the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

According to Shabunin, prosecutors may gain the ability to contact newsrooms and companies demanding that they provide documents and explanations. To do so, he claims, they will not need to open criminal proceedings or obtain permission from an investigating judge.

How, according to Shabunin, this could affect journalists

The head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center cited the work of investigative journalists as an example. If an editorial office publishes a story about the assets of a lawmaker, prosecutor, or SBU employee, this could serve as grounds for a demand to provide documents, contracts, or internal correspondence. According to him, the use of information from open sources in a journalistic piece could serve as grounds for such interference.

Shabunin also explained how, in his opinion, such powers could affect business. For example, a prosecutor might take an interest in an ordinary contract between companies if they decide that it allegedly threatens fundamental national interests. “A pretext will be found: a complaint from a competitor or a post on an anonymous Telegram channel. That’s enough,” he wrote.

According to Shabunin, the prosecutor could then demand documents and explanations, and companies would have five days to provide them. He claims that refusal to comply with such a demand would result in liability, and it would be difficult to challenge it, since no criminal proceedings would have been initiated yet. Shabunin calls this very mechanism a return to the prosecutor’s office’s general oversight. He noted that Ukraine abandoned this function in 2016.

What is known about Bill No. 16026

According to the Verkhovna Rada’s official record, Bill No. 16026 was registered on September 4, 2026. Its title is “On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On the Prosecutor’s Office’ Regarding Bringing the Functions of the Prosecutor’s Office into Compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine in Terms of Representing the State’s Interests in Court.”

On November 12, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement recommended that parliament adopt this document in principle and as a whole. At the same time, the bill’s summary states that it specifically concerns the representation of the state’s interests in court. Separately, the committee considered an alternative bill, No. 16026-1. It was recommended for rejection.

Therefore, the claim that Bill No. 16026 specifically grants prosecutors the right to demand documents from the media and businesses without a court order requires further verification based on the text of the document. The official title and description of the bill do not confirm this.

What’s Happening with the Prosecutor’s Office Reform

Separately, Shabunin criticized bill No. 16144, which concerns changes to the prosecutor’s office, the selection of leaders, and the work of prosecutorial self-governing bodies. On November 11, the Verkhovna Rada approved it in the first reading. The bill provides for changes to the rules for evaluating prosecutors, the selection process for administrative positions, and disciplinary procedures.

Shabunin believes that the proposed model does not ensure adequate reform of the prosecutor’s office. In particular, he criticizes the fact that, in his opinion, personnel decisions will remain under the influence of the prosecutor’s office system itself.

Thus, the CPC chairman’s comments pertain to several legislative initiatives concerning the prosecutor’s office at once. At the same time, draft laws No. 16026 and No. 16144 address different regulatory issues, so their provisions and potential consequences should be considered separately. This was stated by Vitaliy Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

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