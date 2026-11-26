Prosecutors from the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office have charged a 45-year-old Odesa resident with attempted fraud on an especially large scale, as well as with forging and using knowingly forged official documents.

According to the investigation, in November 2022, the man learned that the owner of a studio apartment in an upscale residential complex on Frantsuzsky Boulevard—an Israeli citizen—had left the country at the start of the full-scale invasion, and that his apartment, with a market value of over 5.4 million hryvnias, had been left vacant.

To carry out the scheme, a forged Ukrainian passport and a taxpayer ID card were produced in the name of the property owner, with the suspect’s photograph pasted into them, on the basis of which a private notary, unaware of the criminal intent, certified a power of attorney authorizing another person to dispose of the property. The man was unable to carry out the scheme to completion because the documents expired; he is currently under house arrest, the illegal title has been revoked, the apartment has been returned to its rightful owner, and law enforcement officials are identifying others involved in the scheme.

Source: Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, the National Police exposed seven suspects who, according to the investigation, gained the trust of elderly people living alone in order to take possession of their real estate, and also embezzled over 2 million hryvnias in state compensation intended for the purchase of housing for military personnel.

In Ternopil, a fraudster posed as a police officer and swindled more than 30,000 hryvnias from a pensioner.

Earlier in Zakarpattia, two members of a criminal group—which extorted millions of hryvnias and dollars from business owners and local residents in exchange for fictitious debts and the right to conduct business—were sentenced to long prison terms. The co-organizer received 8 years and 6 months in prison, and one of the perpetrators received 7 years and 6 months.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three young residents of the Kolomyia region were exposed; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

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