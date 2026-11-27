The pre-Black Friday sales period is traditionally accompanied by a surge in online fraud. Scammers use the promise of big discounts to trick people into giving up their money and payment information.

Scammers create fake online store websites, post counterfeit ads with suspiciously low prices, and mass-distribute phishing links.

Shoppers risk losing not only money for nonexistent goods but also access to their bank accounts.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges people to be especially careful when shopping online and to follow safety rules:

do not click on suspicious links;

carefully check the website address before making a payment;

do not enter bank card details on unverified platforms.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that suspiciously low prices and promises of extraordinary discounts may be signs of fraud.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has issued this warning.

Earlier in Kyiv, a 24-year-old resident of the Sumy region was exposed for his involvement in a fraudulent scheme that caused two companies to lose 6.2 million hryvnias. The perpetrators sent fake emails purporting to be from the State Tax Service and containing malicious software.

Previously, in Zakarpattia, two members of a criminal group—which extorted millions of hryvnias and dollars from business owners and local residents for fictitious debts and the right to conduct business—were sentenced to long prison terms. The co-organizer received 8 years and 6 months in prison, and one of the perpetrators received 7 years and 6 months.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three young residents of the Kolomyia district were exposed; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

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