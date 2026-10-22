11-year-old Roman lost his mother as a result of Russian shelling; Rostislav fled the occupied territory to avoid fighting against Ukraine; and Nikita survived the Russian occupation.

Three Ukrainian boys, whose childhoods and youth were changed by the war, attended the Champions League match between Shakhtar and Inter in Milan. Before the game, they shared their stories, recounting what they had endured as a result of Russian aggression.

The opportunity to attend the match and share their stories

Before the Champions League match at the stadium in Milan, three Ukrainians who had survived Russian aggression were in attendance. Roman, Rostislav, and Nikita came to Italy to experience some positive emotions. The young men also had the opportunity to share their personal stories with an international audience.

The trip’s organizers hope that these testimonies will help other Ukrainians leave the occupied territories and relocate to safer regions.

Roman Survived a Shelling and Returned to Music

Eleven-year-old Roman lost his mother in a Russian missile strike on July 14, 2022. He was only seven years old at the time. He himself suffered severe injuries, was in a coma for two weeks, and later underwent 37 surgeries in Dresden, Germany.

As a result of the explosion, the boy suffered burns to his face and skull. Doctors also repaired the tendons in his hands so he could play the accordion again. Roman’s father had taught him to play this instrument. After his injury, the boy was unable to play for three years, but eventually returned to music and began winning international competitions for young accordionists.

Roman dreams of visiting the Italian town of Castel Fidardo, known for its accordion production. In December 2027, his custom-made instrument is scheduled to be ready there, and he plans to pick it up with his father.

The young man has also become a devoted fan of "Shakhtar." He lives in Lviv, where the team trains and plays its Ukrainian Premier League matches, and has become friends with the club’s players.

“The fact that you’re here gives us strength,” Shakhtar head coach Arda Turan told Roman during a pre-match press conference.

The boy himself is convinced that soccer can help Ukrainian children, since millions of people watch the matches. He even suggested organizing fundraisers for medicine.

He fled the occupation to avoid fighting against Ukraine

Rostislav, 19, is from a small village near Zaporizhzhia. Russian troops occupied his village in February 2022, when he was 14 years old.

According to him, local residents were left without food or water, while the occupying authorities tried to force children to study under the Russian curriculum. Teenagers were rounded up from surrounding villages and sent to classrooms, where they were supervised by armed soldiers.

Rostyslav said that students were shown propaganda videos in which the occupation of Mariupol was portrayed as a “liberation.” At the same time, speaking Ukrainian in public places was prohibited.

In 2025, as he neared conscription age, the young man and his family were able to leave with the help of the Red Cross. He feared he might be forced to fight against his own country.

Rostyslav now lives in Lviv and is trying to start his life over. At the same time, he admits that what he went through during the three-year occupation still affects his mental health.

Lost Contact with Friends Due to the Occupation

Eighteen-year-old Nikita survived the occupation of his village in the Kherson region. Russian soldiers moved into abandoned houses, drank alcohol, and shot at each other, putting civilians in danger.

To survive, the family cultivated a small plot of land. In June 2025, Nikita was able to leave with his mother, brother, and a cousin. He now lives in Kyiv and works at a pizzeria.

He said he lost touch with many of his friends: some left for Europe, while others remained in the occupied territories.

Before the full-scale war, Nikita wasn’t interested in soccer, but he later became a fan of Shakhtar. His trip to Milan gave him the opportunity to share his experiences with an international audience.

This was reported with reference to the Italian publication La Repubblica.

Inter defeated Shakhtar 1-0 while playing with one fewer player in the Champions League — Interia Sport.

Shakhtar signed a defender from Genoa ahead of the Champions League kickoff.

Earlier, Donetsk’s Shakhtar agreed to play four home matches of the Champions League group stage at London’s Stamford Bridge stadium, home of Chelsea. The games are contingent on receiving the necessary regulatory approvals from UEFA.

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