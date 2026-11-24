In a post dated November 24, the author criticized the design of the National Bank of Ukraine. In the image, a soldier has his finger on the trigger, although, according to the author’s intention, he does not intend to shoot. In the comments on the post, attention was also drawn to another detail—the sergeant depicted appears to have six fingers on his hand.

The author of the post decided not to explain the general principle of “nothing for us without us,” but rather to show what violating it can lead to. As an example, he cited a design created by the National Bank of Ukraine. According to the author, the image shows a soldier with his finger on the trigger, even though he has no intention of firing. Such a detail contradicts the basic rules for handling weapons that soldiers are taught.

To illustrate just how serious this mistake could be, the author gave an ironic example from military practice. He suggested that a sergeant who placed his finger on the trigger without intending to fire would, after a month of round-the-clock training and repetition of safety rules, be given the call sign “Dovben.” “Thanks to the NBU for such a silly design,” the author wrote. An update was later added to the post. User Nadiya Sokolchuk pointed out another possible error in the image. In her opinion, the soldier might have six fingers on one hand.

Thus, the criticism concerns not only the artistic choice but also details that are significant when depicting military personnel. The author of the post essentially asks why people with military experience—who could have spotted such errors during the design phase—weren’t consulted when creating this design. This is precisely what the principle “nothing about us without us” is all about: people affected by a particular decision should be involved in its preparation. This is especially true when it comes to depictions of military personnel and rules for handling weapons. This was reported by the National Bank of Ukraine.

On November 20, the National Bank of Ukraine put into circulation a commemorative coin titled “Archangel Michael” with a face value of 10 hryvnias.

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