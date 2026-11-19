The Kyiv Regional Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the conflict and possible acts of hooliganism near the temporary deployment site of a National Guard unit in the Bucha district. Precautionary measures have already been imposed on six individuals involved in the case.

As a reminder, last week, seven individuals were notified of their status as suspects: six under Part 2 of Article 296 and one under Part 2 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, law enforcement officers detained a woman who, according to the investigation, incited local residents to commit unlawful acts, along with two of her accomplices and six other individuals.

Currently, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and as part of procedural measures, a total of 16 individuals have been notified of charges.

In court, preventive measures were imposed on six of the suspects: four were placed under house arrest, and two were released on their own recognizance.

Law enforcement officials are continuing their work to identify the participants and all the circumstances of the incident.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

A court remanded one of the participants in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka into custody.

The National Guard of Ukraine has completed an internal investigation into the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where clashes occurred on November 2 near a building used to house military personnel.

Law enforcement officers detained 13 people involved in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, which took place on November 2 near the National Guard’s deployment site.

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