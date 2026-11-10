Schools in the Bucha community have switched to 35-minute classes due to power outages

Starting November 9, schools in the Bucha community of Kyiv Oblast switched to an adaptive class schedule. Classes will now last 35 minutes.

These changes were implemented due to prolonged power outages, dropping temperatures, and shorter daylight hours. The city council explained that the decision was made in accordance with recommendations from the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine to ensure safe conditions for students during classes.

Community officials noted that they plan to continue with in-person education. Shortening class periods is intended to help adapt the educational process to power shortages and organize the schedule so that children finish classes before dusk.

At the same time, parents are asked to be understanding of the schedule changes and to adjust the times and routes for taking their children to and from school in advance.

The Bucha City Council emphasized that the changes are primarily aimed at ensuring students’ safety and enabling them to continue in-person learning despite energy restrictions.

This was reported by the Bucha City Council, according to the Judicial and Legal Gazette.

The Minister of Education’s proposal to shorten class periods sparked a heated online debate.

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The Ministry of Education and Science is reassuring students regarding their departure.

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