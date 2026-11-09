Shmyhal named two regions facing particularly difficult circumstances in the energy sector

The situation with electricity supply remains particularly challenging in Kyiv and Dnipro, where restoration work is continuing around the clock. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, additional teams of power engineers have been formed to assist, and community resilience is being strengthened through the launch of distributed generation; however, the timeline for repairs is being affected by changes in enemy attack tactics, including the widespread use of drones equipped with turbojet engines, MESH networks, and artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, the Headquarters also coordinated the work of contact centers to quickly process citizens’ complaints and ensure prompt cooperation between the authorities, the State Emergency Service, and energy providers.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram.

As a reminder, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported that on November 7, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian energy facilities 18 times.

On November 9, emergency power outages were implemented in three regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack, Russian terrorists struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine.

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